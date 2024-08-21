fbpx

Type to search

Carbon

China State Planner Urges Hike in Energy Network Upgrade Funds

August 21, 2024

The National Development and Reform Commission said the money should be targeted at coal power plants and the country’s grid


A power storage facility is seen with rows of solar panels at a facility run by China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Group at Huzhou, Zhejiang province (China Daily image).

 

China’s state planner has called for a major increase in investment in the country’s energy network, as the world’s biggest carbon producer bids to increase the pace of its transition to cleaner energy sources.

A notice issued by the National Development and Reform Commission on Wednesday called for a 25% increase in funding to upgrade energy conservation work, coal power plant flexibility, and renewable and power grid technologies equipment, over the next three years.

The areas are ones Beijing has signalled will be key to the transition away from coal to lower-carbon power as the state planners also said the market should play a leading role in the switch.

 

Also on AF: Australia Gives Go-Ahead to $13.5bn Solar Cable to Singapore

 

The investments would support a programme of equipment upgrades and consumer goods trade-ins launched by China’s cabinet in March, the notice said. That programme seeks to boost investment and consumption amid a shaky economic recovery.

The commission also called for financial institutions to increase their support for equipment upgrades and extend more medium- and long-term loans to the manufacturing industry.

The plan reiterates some existing regulations on equipment upgrades, such as one stating that wind farms older than 15 years, or with less than 1.5 megawatts (MW) of capacity, should be retrofitted.

A cabinet meeting in late July said China would step up support for its programme of equipment upgrades, focusing on the energy, electricity and battery sectors.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China Energy Crunch Triggers Alarm, Plea for More Coal

China Sees Energy Storage Boom, Battle to Ease Grid Bottlenecks

China’s Clean Energy Spending Set to Match US-Europe Combined

Yellen: China’s Green Energy Push a Threat to Global Jobs – AP

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Slows Coal Power Plant Building Push – Yahoo
China Slows Coal Power Plant Building Push – Yahoo
China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors
China to Set Carbon Removal, Emission Standards for Key Sectors
A Third of Carbon Credits Fail on New ‘High-Integrity’ Criteria
A Third of Carbon Credits Fail on New ‘High-Integrity’ Criteria
Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China
Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China
logo

Carbon

Warning on Tibetan Plateau as World Sees Rise in Heat Records
Warning on Tibetan Plateau as World Sees Rise in Heat Records
Jim Pollard 20 Aug 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com