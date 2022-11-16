fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

Micron Begins Production of High-Capacity Chip in Japan

November 16, 2022

The US tech firm’s most advanced chip yet can store a third more data than older memory chips


Micron memory chip production underway in Japan
Micron Technology's solid-state drive for data center customers is presented at a product launch event in San Francisco, US. Photo: Reuters

 

US memory chip maker Micron has begun mass production of its new high-capacity low-power 1-beta dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips at its plant in Hiroshima, Japan.

The production of Micron’s most advanced chip, which can store a third more data than older chips, comes as Japan tries to revive and modernise its once-mighty chip industry.

Both the US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, and Japanese officials attended a ceremony in Hiroshima to mark the start of the large-scale output, highlighting the growing political importance of semiconductors for the two allies.

 

Also on AF: Asia Stocks Slip as Poland Missile Attack Unnerves Markets

 

Emanuel said on Twitter that Wednesday’s launch was an example of how the two countries “are committed to strengthening semiconductor supply chains” and national security together.

The former Chicago mayor who has focused on bolstering commercial ties between both countries to safeguard supply chains and cut reliance on China.

Tokyo worries that growing trade friction between the United States and China could cause shortages of semiconductors needed by automakers and other manufacturers.

The Japanese government in September offered Micron 46.5 billion yen ($332 million) to boost production capacity at its plant.

DRAM chips are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Micron, AMD Chip Demand Warning Sparks Stocks Crash

SK Hynix to Build New $11bn South Korea Memory Chip Factory

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Urging Retired Soldiers to Help Foxconn iPhone Plant
China Urging Retired Soldiers to Help Foxconn iPhone Plant
US Regulators Seen Getting Good Access to Chinese Firms' Books
US Regulators Seen Getting Good Access to Chinese Firms' Books
Tencent to Share $20bn Meituan Stake As Dividend Amid Job Cuts
Tencent to Share $20bn Meituan Stake As Dividend Amid Job Cuts
Asia Stocks Slip as Poland Missile Attack Unnerves Markets
Asia Stocks Slip as Poland Missile Attack Unnerves Markets
logo

Semiconductors

ASML Plans $181 Million Chip Centre in South Korea – Nikkei
ASML Plans $181 Million Chip Centre in South Korea – Nikkei
Vishakha Saxena 16 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com