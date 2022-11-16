Micron Begins Production of High-Capacity Chip in Japan

The US tech firm’s most advanced chip yet can store a third more data than older memory chips

US memory chip maker Micron has begun mass production of its new high-capacity low-power 1-beta dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips at its plant in Hiroshima, Japan.

The production of Micron’s most advanced chip, which can store a third more data than older chips, comes as Japan tries to revive and modernise its once-mighty chip industry.

Both the US Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, and Japanese officials attended a ceremony in Hiroshima to mark the start of the large-scale output, highlighting the growing political importance of semiconductors for the two allies.

Also on AF: Asia Stocks Slip as Poland Missile Attack Unnerves Markets

Emanuel said on Twitter that Wednesday’s launch was an example of how the two countries “are committed to strengthening semiconductor supply chains” and national security together.

The former Chicago mayor who has focused on bolstering commercial ties between both countries to safeguard supply chains and cut reliance on China.

Tokyo worries that growing trade friction between the United States and China could cause shortages of semiconductors needed by automakers and other manufacturers.

The Japanese government in September offered Micron 46.5 billion yen ($332 million) to boost production capacity at its plant.

DRAM chips are widely used in data centres, personal computers and other devices.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Micron, AMD Chip Demand Warning Sparks Stocks Crash

SK Hynix to Build New $11bn South Korea Memory Chip Factory