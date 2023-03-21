fbpx

Semiconductors

China to Ease Subsidy Access for Chipmakers Amid US Chip War

March 21, 2023

China has been working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($145.34 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, amid tightening US restrictions


A worker monitors operations at the chip packaging firm Unisem (M) Berhad plant in Ipoh
Some people in the industry have urged a complete rethink in the way China can catch up with Western chipmaking rivals. Photo: Reuters

 

For a handful of its chip companies, China is facilitating easier access to subsidies and more control over state-backed research, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Chipmakers such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Hua Hong Semiconductor and Huawei, as well as equipment suppliers like Naura and Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc China, might benefit from the policy said the report citing people familiar with the matter.

Beijing has been working on a more than 1 trillion yuan ($145.34 billion) support package for its semiconductor industry, amid tightening US restrictions aimed at slowing China’s technological advances.

 

Also on AF: US Sanctions on China to Hit Dominance of Chips, Says TSMC Founder

 

The chosen firms will have access to additional government funding without having to achieve previously necessary performance goals. They will also be allowed to play a bigger role in state-sponsored research projects.

The report comes as some sector analysts have started to argue that money alone is not enough for China’s chip industry to catch up with Western rivals, who are generations ahead.

Some people in the industry have urged a complete rethink in the way China can catch up, by focusing on what the next era of chipmaking could look instead of competing with overseas peers by attempting to make existing chip models more and more advanced.

In February, two senior academics from the Chinese Academy of Science published an article advocating the re-focus of efforts on research and development for new technology and materials.

By amassing patents and managing their use overseas, the authors wrote, “We can set our own chokepoints and barriers in the global chip supply chain, create countermeasures, and hopefully resolve the current technological pain points.”

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Money Alone Can’t Rescue China’s Chip Sector, Experts Say

Uncertainty Haunts ASML’s China Customers on New Chip Export Curbs

Chip Executives Replace Pony Ma, Jack Ma at Key China Meet

ASML Accuses China Employee of Chip Tech Theft – FT

US Would ‘Destroy Taiwan Chip Factories if China Invaded’ – BI

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

'Let's Change the Subject': Baidu's Ernie Ducks Queries on Xi
Baidu Shares Jump 14% as Users Test ChatGPT-Like Ernie Bot
US Sanctions on China to Hit Dominance of Chips: TSMC Founder
TikTok Facing US Ban if Chinese Owners Don't Sell Stakes
India Plans Semiconductor Fab as Tech Shifts From China – PTI
India Plans Semiconductor Fab as Tech Shifts From China – PTI
Sean O'Meara 16 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
