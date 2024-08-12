China to Extend Loan Programme For Companies to Cut Emissions

The Chinese government said on Sunday the country’s central bank will extend a programme that gives financial institutions low-cost loans to help companies cut carbon emissions.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will extend the policy to support carbon-reduction projects by companies for three more years – up till the end of 2027, China’s State Council announced.
The PBOC financing scheme was launched in 2021. The financing window gives banks up to 60% of the principal for qualified loans at a one-year lending rate of 1.75%.
ALSO SEE: China Testing Bigger Cargo Drones And Helicopter Taxis
Push for ‘green transformation’ of economy
In a sweeping statement of policy goals that was short on specific implementation plans, China also promised to develop tax and investment policies that would support what Beijing calls a “green transformation” of the world’s second-largest economy.
The plan included commitments to promote battery-powered vehicles, energy and water-saving home appliances and the use of more environmentally friendly building materials.
It repeated a target China had previously set to increase the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption to about 25% by 2030.
The overall target, according to the plan announced on Sunday, was for China to put its economy “fully on the green and low-carbon track” by 2035 with declining carbon emissions by that time.
- Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard
ALSO SEE:
Extreme Weather Cost China More Than $10 Billion In July Alone
China’s Historic Heatwave Turns Deadly Amid Power Crunch Fears
Climate Crisis Has Cost China Billions Already This Year
China to Set Emission Quotas for Industries, Economic Planners
China Turns to Carbon Capture, Biomass For Coal Power Emissions
Critical China Factory Hubs Face Greatest Climate Change Risk
Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China
China Building More Solar, Wind Than Rest of World Combined
China’s BYD to Help ‘Accelerate’ Uber’s Green Transition