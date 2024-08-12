fbpx

China to Extend Loan Programme For Companies to Cut Emissions

August 12, 2024

The central bank will extend its policy to support companies’ carbon-reduction projects for three more years – up till the end of 2027


Hong Kong shuts down after heaviest rain on record
China has faced a rising number of extreme weather events, which analysts blame on its huge carbon and methane emissions. This image shows a bus caught in a flooded area during heavy rain in Hong Kong on Sept 8, 2023 (Reuters file pic).

 

The Chinese government said on Sunday the country’s central bank will extend a programme that gives financial institutions low-cost loans to help companies cut carbon emissions.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will extend the policy to support carbon-reduction projects by companies for three more years – up till the end of 2027, China’s State Council announced.

The PBOC financing scheme was launched in 2021. The financing window gives banks up to 60% of the principal for qualified loans at a one-year lending rate of 1.75%.

 

ALSO SEE: China Testing Bigger Cargo Drones And Helicopter Taxis

 

Push for ‘green transformation’ of economy

In a sweeping statement of policy goals that was short on specific implementation plans, China also promised to develop tax and investment policies that would support what Beijing calls a “green transformation” of the world’s second-largest economy.

The plan included commitments to promote battery-powered vehicles, energy and water-saving home appliances and the use of more environmentally friendly building materials.

It repeated a target China had previously set to increase the proportion of non-fossil energy consumption to about 25% by 2030.

The overall target, according to the plan announced on Sunday, was for China to put its economy “fully on the green and low-carbon track” by 2035 with declining carbon emissions by that time.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

