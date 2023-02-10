fbpx

China to Set Up Blockchain Research Centre in Beijing – SCMP

February 10, 2023

The centre will be tasked with exploring blockchain’s potential for the government, Chinese citizens and industries


An illustration to represent blockchain
The centre, based in Beijing, will be known as the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. Image: Pixabay

 

China is planning to set up a blockchain research centre in Beijing, even as it continues to uphold its ban on cryptocurrencies, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The centre will be known as the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. It will be tasked with exploring blockchain’s potential for the government, Chinese citizens and industries, and also working on developing related technologies.

Read the full report: SCMP

 

Vishakha Saxena

AF China Bond

