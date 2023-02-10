China to Set Up Blockchain Research Centre in Beijing – SCMP

China is planning to set up a blockchain research centre in Beijing, even as it continues to uphold its ban on cryptocurrencies, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.
The centre will be known as the National Blockchain Technology Innovation Centre. It will be tasked with exploring blockchain’s potential for the government, Chinese citizens and industries, and also working on developing related technologies.
