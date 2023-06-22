China Turns to AI in Race For Himalayas Rare Earths – SCMP

Chinese scientists are reportedly developing a machine which is 90% accurate that could help locate hard-to-access deposits along the Tibet-India border

China could turn to AI to exploit a huge potential reserve of rare earth minerals discovered in the Himalayas, along Tibet’s disputed southern border with India, The South China Morning Post reported.

The seam of minerals, vital for tech, new energy, defence and military uses, is believed to be more than 1,000km (600 miles) long and in such a vast, remote area that it could take years, if not decades, to reach, the report went on. But a Chinese research team has reportedly been building AI that can automatically process nearly all raw data collected by satellites and other surveys which, if successful, could give Beijing a critical advantage.

By Sean O’Meara

