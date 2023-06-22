fbpx

China Turns to AI in Race For Himalayas Rare Earths – SCMP

June 22, 2023

Chinese scientists are reportedly developing a machine which is 90% accurate that could help locate hard-to-access deposits along the Tibet-India border


Mount Everest, the world highest peak, and other peaks of the Himalayan range are seen during the sunrise from Ratnange hill in Solukhumbu, Nepal March 27, 2022. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

 

China could turn to AI to exploit a huge potential reserve of rare earth minerals discovered in the Himalayas, along Tibet’s disputed southern border with India, The South China Morning Post reported.

The seam of minerals, vital for tech, new energy, defence and military uses,  is believed to be more than 1,000km (600 miles) long and in such a vast, remote area that it could take years, if not decades, to reach, the report went on. But a Chinese research team has reportedly been building AI that can automatically process nearly all raw data collected by satellites and other surveys which, if successful, could give Beijing a critical advantage.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post.

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

