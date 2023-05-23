fbpx

US to Support Australia’s Critical Minerals Industry, PM Says

May 23, 2023

Australia and the US have reached an agreement to boost the processing of critical resources needed for clean energy, PM Anthony Albanese said on his return from Hiroshima


Australia has won support from the US for projects to generate critical minerals, Prime Minister Albanese said on Monday.
Roads go off in various directions next to dunes in the Pilbara region in Australia's northwest, which is rich in many key critical minerals. Reuters file photo.

 

The United States has agreed to support the development of Australia’s critical minerals sector, to bolster output of lithium and other key resources such as rare earths.

The news came after the two countries reached an agreement on coordinating policies and investment to support the industry’s growth, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Parliament on Monday.

Australia supplies around half of the world’s lithium, as well as other minerals like rare earths used in batteries for electric vehicles and defence, amid a global push to diversify supply chains away from China, which dominates the production of rare earth elements.

The agreement will also cover clean energy as the country sets itself up to become a major producer of hydrogen and ammonia.

ALSO SEE:

US Signs Defence, Surveillance Pacts With Papua New Guinea

 

“The climate, critical minerals and clean energy compact is an ambitious agreement,” Albanese said this week.

“It will expand and diversify our clean energy supply. It’ll promote the sustainable supply and processing of critical minerals and support the development of clean hydrogen, battery technologies and other clean energy products.”

The deal also paves the way for Australian suppliers of these minerals, and renewable energy, to be treated as domestic suppliers under the US Defence Production Act.

That is set to boost investment back towards Australian companies, supported by regulation like the landmark US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which has reinvigorated global renewable energy supply chains since August.

“This is about creating an enormous opportunity for Australia and I can’t underline how significant this is,” Albanese told the press after a Quad leaders’ summit in Hiroshima.

Ministers from the US National Security Council and Australia’s Department of Industry will take part in a task force that will develop a plan by the year end to encourage stronger industrial collaboration and speed up development, the two leaders said in statements announcing the deal on Saturday.

The compact will establish climate, clean energy and a shared energy industrial base as a central pillar of the Australia-United States Alliance, they said.

 

Deal is very very positive: mining magnate

The deal will be “very, very positive,” for Australia which is seeking investment from allies to grow its critical mineral processing industry, as it also builds up green hydrogen for export, mining billionaire Andrew Forrest said.

“This should push Australia over the line,” Forrest told Sydney radio station 2GB. Forrest has stakes in critical minerals processing, solar and wind, is becoming a major hydrogen producer through Fortescue Future Industries.

Australia is set to announce a national strategy for critical minerals processing shortly, the Australian government said last week.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Australia Blocks Chinese Investment in Rare Earths Company

 

Australia Urged to Work With US on Rare Earths, Critical Minerals

 

Rare Earths Miner Lynas Sees Demand Outstripping Output

 

Pentagon Backs US Funding For Strategic Mining in Australia, UK

 

Canada Puts Up Barriers to China Acquiring Mining Companies

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China's Micron Ban Adds to Asian Chipmakers' Investment Woes
China’s ChatGPT Rival Ernie Bot Dodges Covid, Xi Queries – NYP
Risk Warnings as China Money Floods Into Japan-Focused Funds
China’s TikTok Sues Montana Over Statewide Ban
