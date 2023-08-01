fbpx

Type to search

China

China Upset Over ‘Dangerous’ US Weapons Package For Taiwan

August 1, 2023

A spokesperson for China’s Defence ministry said the US must stop all forms of “military collusion” with Taiwan, saying Taiwan is a core Chinese interest that must not be crossed.


China has complained to the US about another weapons package to Taiwan.
Taiwanese soldiers hold guns during an anti-landing drill in New Taipei City, July 27, 2023 (Reuters).

 

China said on Tuesday it has complained to Washington over a package of weapons being sent to Taiwan.

It urged the United States to refrain from going further down a “wrong and dangerous” path.

The US announced a $345-million package of weapons for Taiwan on Friday, as Congress authorised up to $1 billion worth of weapons aid for the island as a part of the 2023 budget.

 

ALSO SEE: China Expands Drone Export Curbs to ‘Maintain World Peace’

 

‘Military collusion’ with Taipei

A spokesperson for China’s Defence ministry, Tan Kefei, said the US must stop all forms of “military collusion” with Taiwan.

“The Taiwan issue concerns China’s core interests and is a red line that cannot be crossed in China-US relations,” Tan said in a statement.

Beijing claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, and repeatedly warns against any forms of “official exchanges” between Washington and Taipei.

However, Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future.

The United States, which is Taiwan’s most important arms supplier, is bound by law to provide it with the means to defend itself, despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties and the anger such weapons sales generate in Beijing.

The top US general said in July that the US and allies should speed up weapons delivery to Taiwan in coming years to help the island defend itself.

China’s military has also been flexing its muscles around the island, recently sending dozens of fighters, bombers and other aircraft including drones into the skies to Taiwan’s south, according to Taiwan’s defence ministry.

China’s People’s Liberation Army is paying close attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait and is always on high alert, Tan said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Taiwan’s Foxconn Pulls Out of $19bn Vedanta India Chip JV

 

Nvidia Feels ‘Perfectly Safe’ Relying Heavily on Taiwan Chips

 

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

 

TSMC Seeks up to $15 Billion in US CHIPS Act Subsidies

 

US Speaker Meets Taiwan’s Tsai, Keen to Boost Arms Support

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Nikkei Boosted by Weak Yen, Hang Seng Drops on Policy Doubts
Nikkei Boosted by Weak Yen, Hang Seng Drops on Policy Doubts
Foxconn EV Unit Keen to Make Small Cars in India, Thailand
Foxconn EV Unit Keen to Make Small Cars in India, Thailand
Factory Activity Declined in China and Across Asia in July
Factory Activity Declined in China and Across Asia in July
Toyota to Accelerate China EV Push, Tech Programme
Toyota to Accelerate China EV Push, Tech Programme
logo

China

China Expands Drone Export Curbs to ‘Maintain World Peace’
China Expands Drone Export Curbs to ‘Maintain World Peace’
Sean O'Meara 31 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com