TSMC Seeks up to $15 Billion in US CHIPS Act Subsidies

April 19, 2023

But TSMC is said to be concerned about rules that could require it to share profits from the factories and provide detailed information about operations to access those subsidies


A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu
TSMC is concerned about rules that could require it to share profits from its factories with the US. Photo: Reuters

 

Chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seeking up to $15 billion from the United States in chip factory subsidies but pushing back on some of the conditions necessary to acquire them, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday,

TSMC is concerned about rules that could require it to share profits from the factories and provide detailed information about operations, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Some of the conditions are unacceptable,” TSMC Chairman Mark Liu was quoted as saying in the report.

 

Also on AF: China Tensions a Factor in Berkshire TSMC Stake Sale, Says Warren Buffett

 

TSMC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this month the Taiwanese chipmaker had said it was communicating with Washington about its “guidance” about the CHIPS Act – a law designed to boost US semiconductor manufacturing.

The subsidies in question would come from a $52 billion pool of research and manufacturing funds earmarked under the act.

In March, the US Department of Commerce said it will protect confidential business information and expects that the requirement to share excess profit will only occur when projects significantly exceed projected cash flow.

 

$15 billion subsidies

The world’s largest contract chipmaker announced in December plans to more than triple its planned investment to $40 billion at two new chip plants in Arizona.

Citing unnamed sources, the WSJ reported that TSMC was looking to ask for grants worth up to $7 billion for the two factories.

Additionally, the chipmaker is expecting tax credits of up to $8 billion under the CHIPS Act, the report added.

Korean chip makers Samsung and SK Hynix are also uneasy about sharing operational information with the US, according to the report.

They are especially concerned about laws that would limit their investment in high-end semiconductor manufacturing in China if they accept US subsidies, WSJ said.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

TSMC Not Leaving, Says Taiwan as Arizona Factory Fuels Worry

US Sanctions on China to Hit Dominance of Chips: TSMC Founder

High Cost, ‘Unmanageable’ US Staff Plague TSMC in Arizona – NYT

South Korea Says New US Rules Won’t Shut Its China Chip Plants

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Swag of Brazil-China Trade Deals Signed During Lula Visit
