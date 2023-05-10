fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

China Urges State Giants to Lead Tech Fightback Against US

May 10, 2023

Beijing has called on its state-owned enterprises to be tech ‘pillars’ in a self-reliance drive sparked by US export curbs and bans


China's big state firms have been encourafged to boost investment in research.
China's big state firms have been encourafged to boost investment in research.

 

China has issued a rallying call to its state-owned giants to take the lead in boosting the country’s technological self-reliance as it bids to lessen the impact of US tech curbs.

With many Chinese firms and industries hit by a growing roster of export controls imposed by the United States, President Xi Jinping has repeatedly stressed the need for self-reliance to reduce the need for foreign tech.

China now hopes to turn some of its state giants into leading tech companies with global influence, the science and technology ministry said, following a meeting with the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

State firms controlled by the central government should play the role of “pillars” in “achieving China’s high-level tech self-reliance and self-improvement,” Wang Zhigang, the minister for science and technology, was quoted as saying in a statement.

 

“It is necessary to support central enterprises to meet the major needs of the country, focus on the ‘strangleholds’ areas, resolutely win the battle of key core technologies and effectively maintain national industrial security.”

Big state firms should boost investment in basic research, attract more talent, strengthen technological innovation and deepen ties with universities and research institutions, he added on Wednesday.

However, analysts say China’s private firms are more innovative than the state firms that dominate strategic industries and tend to receive more state subsidies.

Last week, Chinese leaders pledged to build a modern industrial system and achieve technological breakthroughs, in an international race to win the “strategic initiative” amid the US disputes.

China has unveiled a “new whole-nation system”, drawing on its political system to pool national resources to support tech projects and break the foreign “stranglehold”, drawing on past successes in developing nuclear bombs in the 1960s.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

