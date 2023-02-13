fbpx

China Vessel Shot Laser to Blind Philippine Coast Guard – ABC

February 13, 2023

The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese ship fired a green laser twice toward the bridge of the Malapascua, temporarily blinding her crew, before approaching to 140 metres from them


The Philippine coast guard released this image showing the green laser beam that was allegedly directed at its vessel last week in the South China Sea.
A Chinese coast guard vessel twice fired a ‘military-grade’ green laser to temporarily blind the crew of a Philippine coast guard vessel in a disputed part of the South China Sea on February 6, according to a report by Australia’s ABC state news outlet, which said the Chinese ship maneuvered to block the BRP Malapascua from approaching the Filipino-occupied Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines said the Chinese vessel came to within 140 meters in what it called a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights, it said, adding that the Philippines filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions in the disputed waters last year. China’s foreign ministry later claimed its vessel acted according to law.

Read the full report: ABC News.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

China Claims US Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over its Airspace

Six Chinese firms blacklisted over ‘spy balloons’

 

US ‘Not The Only Target’ Of Chinese Spy Balloons, Says Blinken

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

