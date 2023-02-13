China Vessel Shot Laser to Blind Philippine Coast Guard – ABC

The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese ship fired a green laser twice toward the bridge of the Malapascua, temporarily blinding her crew, before approaching to 140 metres from them

A Chinese coast guard vessel twice fired a ‘military-grade’ green laser to temporarily blind the crew of a Philippine coast guard vessel in a disputed part of the South China Sea on February 6, according to a report by Australia’s ABC state news outlet, which said the Chinese ship maneuvered to block the BRP Malapascua from approaching the Filipino-occupied Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines said the Chinese vessel came to within 140 meters in what it called a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights, it said, adding that the Philippines filed nearly 200 diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions in the disputed waters last year. China’s foreign ministry later claimed its vessel acted according to law.

