China Claims US Flew High-Altitude Balloons Over its Airspace

February 13, 2023

The claim comes amid state media reports that Chinese authorities were ‘preparing’ to shoot down an unidentified flying object near a major port city


Sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off South Carolina, while the USS Carter Hall transits nearby
Sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off South Carolina, while the USS Carter Hall transits nearby on Feb 5, 2023. Photo: MCS1 Tyler Thompson, US Navy.

 

China said on Monday that the United States had flown high altitude balloons over its airspace without permission amid state media reports that Chinese authorities were ‘preparing’ to down an unidentified flying object near a northern port city.

Responding to a question at a regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the US had flown high altitude balloons more than 10 times since the beginning of January 2022. He did not provide further details.

Asked how China had responded to the flights, Wang said China’s response to such incidents is responsible and professional.

 

Also on AF: Six Chinese firms blacklisted over ‘spy balloons’

 

China’s assertion comes after the United States earlier this month shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. Beijing says the balloon was a civilian research craft and accused Washington of overreacting.

The US military has subsequently shot down three other flying objects over North America. A White House spokesperson said two of those objects “did not closely resemble” the Chinese spy balloon.

 

Chinese authorities ‘preparing to down flying object’

On Sunday, a Chinese state-affiliated newspaper claimed authorities were preparing to shoot down “an unidentified flying object” over a port city in its Shandong province.

“Local maritime authorities in East China’s Shandong Province announced on Sunday that they had spotted an unidentified flying object in waters near the coastal city of Rizhao in the province and were preparing to shoot it down,” China’s Global Times wrote in a tweet.

 

 

Rizhao is a major Chinese port along the coast of the Yellow Sea.

According to an SCMP report, the reported sighting coincides with “military exercises” by China’s People’s Liberation Army in the Bohai Sea — an extension of the Yellow Sea.

The Yellow Sea is also home to China’s Jianggezhuang Naval Base, which lies within 200 kilometres of Rizhao.

 

  • Reuters, with inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

US ‘Not The Only Target’ Of Chinese Spy Balloons, Says Blinken

Biden Warns China Over Spy Balloon, Vows More Chip Action

US Says It’ll Stay Calm as China Admits Second ‘Spy’ Balloon

China Complains Over US ‘Attack’ As Spy Balloon Shot Down

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena

