Six Chinese Firms Linked to ‘Spy Balloons’ Blacklisted

The US has blacklisted six companies linked to China’s balloon surveillance programme, while a US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object on Friday flying at high altitude over Alaska

US officials on Friday added six Chinese entities connected to Beijing’s suspected balloon surveillance programme to an export blacklist.

The move came after the White House said it would “expose and address” China’s larger surveillance activities that threaten US national security and that of its allies.

The Commerce Department said the five companies and one research institute were supporting “China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programmes including airships and balloons.”

And in a surprise development, a US fighter jet shot down an unidentified object about the size of a small car flying at high altitude over Alaska, Pentagon officials said on Friday.

The drama occurred less than a week after the US fighter jet brought down a Chinese balloon that flew across the United States, but little is known currently about the object or where it came from.

An F-22 fighter jet fired a Sidewinder missile to take down the latest craft, the Pentagon’s chief spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.

“We don’t know who owns this object,” said White House spokesperson John Kirby, adding that it was unclear where it began its flight.

President Joe Biden ordered the shootdown, which was announced from the White House.

ALSO SEE:

‘Spy balloon’ undercarriage found

On February 4, another F-22 jet brought down a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon off the coast of South Carolina following its week-long journey across the United States and portions of Canada.

China’s government said the balloon was a civilian weather research vessel. But US officials have said it was a device that monitored secret communications near nuclear weapons bases in the US.

More about the balloon’s surveillance capabilities is expected to be known next week. US officials said the undercarriage of the balloon was found on Thursday, but it has yet to be retrieved. The search team is reported to be waiting for a crane or vessel that can winch the undercarriage up on Monday.

The spectacle of the Chinese balloon drifting over the United States last week caused political anger in Washington and prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing that both countries had hoped would patch up frayed relations.

Being added to the Entity List makes it hard for targeted companies to obtain US tech exports. Both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump have used the list to punish Chinese companies viewed as a threat to national security.

“Today’s action demonstrates our concerted efforts to identify and disrupt the PRC’s use of surveillance balloons, which have violated the airspace of the United States and more than 40 countries,” Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew Axelrod, said.

The Commerce Department said the six entities supported the modernization of China’s PLA and its aerospace programmes including airships and balloons.

“The PLA is utilizing High Altitude Balloons for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” the listing posted for the Federal Register, the official US daily journal, said.

Companies named

Two of the entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute.

The Biden administration also added Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology, Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group, Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group.

An employee at Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation said she was not aware of the sanctions, and declined to comment further. The company has close ties with the Chinese military, and makes aviation products for civilian and military use, according to its website.

The Chinese embassy in Washington and China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The government-owned 48th Research Institute produces sensors for civil and military use, according to its website.

Beijing Nanjiang is a unit of Shanghai-listed developer Deluxe Family, according to an exchange filing. The firm partnered with Beihang University in developing China’s first military-civilian near-space airship named “Dream”, the People’s Daily said.

Dongguan Lingkong receives indirect investment from the Institute of Beihang University in Dongguan, which develops unmanned airships, according to public registration information. Eagles Men Aviation and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation both receive investment from a private equity fund promoting military-civil integration.

Washington has said it was confident the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon has a “direct relationship” with the PLA.

UFO shot down over Alaska flew at 40,000 feet

Meanwhile, the Pentagon and the White House declined to give a detailed description of the latest object that was shot down, saying only that it was far smaller than the Chinese balloon.

US officials did not speculate on what the object might be, even after a day of observation, raising questions about what kind of object could be so difficult to identify by experienced US pilots and intelligence officials.

The Pentagon said it was first detected on Thursday using ground radars. F-35 aircraft were then sent to investigate. The UFO was flying at about 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) in a northeasterly direction, posing a risk to civilian air traffic.

The object was shot down off the coast of northeastern Alaska over frozen US territorial waters near the Canadian border. Officials said it would be far easier to retrieve pieces of the object from the ice than it was with the Chinese balloon, pieces of which sank in the ocean when it was shot down.

Ryder said American pilots who flew alongside the latest object before it was downed determined that no human was aboard. He said it was incapable of maneuvering and did not resemble an airplane.

He and other officials would not say whether it could simply be a weather balloon or another type of balloon. “It wasn’t an aircraft per se,” Ryder told a news briefing.

The F-22 shot down the object at 1:45pm EST.

“In this particular case, it was determined that this posed a reasonable threat to air traffic,” Ryder said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it closed some airspace in northern Alaska to support Department of Defense activities.

After Friday’s object was shot down, some lawmakers praised Biden.

“Glad to see the president act swiftly on this new intrusion to our airspace,” Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said.

During an often contentious Senate hearing on Thursday, lawmakers criticized the Pentagon for not shooting down the Chinese balloon earlier, underscoring persistent concern in Congress about gaps in the US ability to safeguard its airspace.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: