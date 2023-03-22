China Warns Dutch of ‘Consequences’ to Chip Tech Ban – SCMP

Tan Jian, the Chinese ambassador to the Netherlands, says export restrictions on Dutch chip technology will not be ‘just swallowed’

Beijing’s ambassador to the Netherlands has warned that there will be “consequences” for the Dutch after they decided to join the US in restricting the export of advanced chip-making equipment to China, the SCMP reported.

“This will not be without consequences. I’m not going to speculate on countermeasures, but China won’t just swallow this,” ambassador Tan Jian said in an interview with Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad. The Dutch firm ASML is the world’s leading producer of photolithography machines crucial to making advanced microchips.

By Sean O’Meara

