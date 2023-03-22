fbpx

China Warns Dutch of ‘Consequences’ to Chip Tech Ban – SCMP

March 22, 2023

Tan Jian, the Chinese ambassador to the Netherlands, says export restrictions on Dutch chip technology will not be ‘just swallowed’


Trainees learn how to build and operate an EUV machine at the training center at ASML Holding in Tainan
ASML, a key supplier to chipmakers, has been restricted from selling its most advanced tools to China since 2019. Photo: Reuters

 

Beijing’s ambassador to the Netherlands has warned that there will be “consequences” for the Dutch after they decided to join the US in restricting the export of advanced chip-making equipment to China, the SCMP reported.

“This will not be without consequences. I’m not going to speculate on countermeasures, but China won’t just swallow this,” ambassador Tan Jian said in an interview with Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad. The Dutch firm ASML is the world’s leading producer of photolithography machines crucial to making advanced microchips.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Dutch Set to Curb Exports of Key Chipmaking Machines to China

Chip Tech Giant ASML Faces Dutch China Export Curbs Threat

Nvidia Tweaks Another Flagship AI Chip for Export to China

 

 

Sean O'Meara

