China’s BoCom Provides $14-Billion Lifeline to Vanke

November 23, 2022

The Bank of Communications said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan – $14 billion – credit line to Vanke, the country’s second largest developer by sales.


A Vanke sign is seen above workers at a building site in Dalian. Vanke, the country's second biggest builder by sales, has been given a $14bn lifeline by a state bank. File photo by Reuters.

 

State banks in China are starting to get serious about helping to end the prolonged crisis in the property sector.

China’s Bank of Communications (BoCom) said on Wednesday it would provide a 100 billion yuan – close to $14 billion – credit line to Vanke, the country’s second largest developer by sales.

This is the latest sign of support for the embattled property sector, after a flurry of fiscal measures were announced recently to ease pressure on debt-laden developers and reverse a severe housing slump.

The property sector makes up about a quarter of the economy.

Under the agreement, BoCom will likely offer Vanke property development loans, mortgage loans and loans for merger and acquisition deals, according to a statement released by the lender.

The lender will also provide funds to the developer via letters of guarantee and bond investment, it said.

The agreement is part of the bank’s efforts to implement 16 measures outlined by Chinese regulators to support the property sector, it said in the statement.

“BoCom will continue to fulfill the responsibility of a state-owned bank, (and) accurately promote high-quality economic development with high-quality financial services,” it said.

Midea Also Gets Credit Line

The bank also agreed to provide a 20 billion yuan line of credit to Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd, according to a separate statement it released on Wednesday.

China’s property sector, once a pillar of growth, has slowed sharply this year due to government efforts to restrict excessive borrowing by developers.

The clampdown has triggered falls in property investment, sales and prices, and a growing number of bond defaults. Construction of many housing projects has stalled, scaring away potential home buyers.

In the latest policy move, China’s central bank will provide 200 billion yuan in loans to six commercial banks for housing completions, according to a deputy central bank official quoted by the state-run Economic Daily on Monday.

Many analysts, however, believe the property market will take a long time to recover.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

