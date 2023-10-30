fbpx

Electric Vehicles

China’s BYD Posts Highest Ever Quarterly Profit With 82% Jump

October 30, 2023

The electric vehicle giant continues to preserve its domestic market leadership despite softer demand and increased competition


The BYD HAN EV is displayed during an exhibition test drive
The BYD HAN EV is displayed during an exhibition test drive in Toluca, Mexico. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD posted its highest ever quarterly profit on Monday, seeing a 82.2% increase in third-quarter earnings, compared to a year earlier.

BYD’s net profit for the third quarter reached 10.41 billion yuan ($1.42 billion), on a 38.5% rise in revenue to 162.2 billion yuan, the carmaker said in a market filing.

With the record earnings, BYD – short for Build Your Dreams – continues to preserve its domestic market leadership despite softer demand for electric vehicles and increased competition.

BYD’s third-quarter earnings were within its forecast range of between 9.55 billion yuan and 11.55 billion yuan.

Its profit grew, however, at a smaller pace than the second quarter when its earnings jumped 145%.

BYD’s Shenzhen-listed shares ended Monday’s trade up a little over 1%.

 

BYD Triples 6-Month Profit, Breaks Monthly Delivery Record

BYD Calls on China Automakers to ‘Demolish The Legends’

India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal

Berkshire Shrinks BYD Stake Again With $86.3 Million Sale

 

 

