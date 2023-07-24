fbpx

India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal

July 24, 2023

“Security concerns with respect to Chinese investments in India” led officials to decline the EV-maker’s proposal, a report by the Economic Times said


BYD planned to build charging stations and set up a research unit in India as part of its investment. Photo: Reuters

 

India has rejected Chinese automaker BYD’s proposal to set up a $1-billion factory to make electric vehicles and batteries in the country, the Economic Times reported on Saturday.

BYD had submitted a $1-billion investment proposal to set up the plant in partnership with Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure. It also planned to build charging stations and set up a research unit in the country.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of The Economic Times’ report, which quoted multiple Indian officials.

 

Also on AF: India’s Tata to Build $5 Billion EV Battery Gigafactory in UK

 

BYD and Megha had sent their proposal to India’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which had, in turn, sought opinions from other departments on the investment proposal, the report said.

“Security concerns with respect to Chinese investments in India were flagged during the deliberations,” the report quoted an Indian official as saying.

A second official told ET that India’s “existing rules do not allow such investments.”

India tightened its foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in 2020 that mandated government approval for any investment coming in from bordering countries.

While the updated policy does not mention any country in particular, it was put in place specifically to prevent Chinese companies from taking over Indian firms, the ET report said.

Earlier, describing how India was sceptical about BYD’s proposal, ET had reported officials were concerned how such investments are “heavily weighed and controlled by the foreign partner” and reduce the partnering Indian company to a “dummy entity”.

In the now-rejected $1 billion deal, India’s Megha was to provide the finance, while BYD was to supply the necessary technology and expertise.

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

India's Tata to Build $5 Billion EV Battery Gigafactory in UK
India's Tata to Build $5 Billion EV Battery Gigafactory in UK
India Not Keen To Green-Light BYD's $1bn EV Investment – ToI
India Not Keen To Green-Light BYD’s $1bn EV Investment – ToI
Xiaomi to Switch India Strategy in Bid to Rival Samsung
Xiaomi to Switch India Strategy in Bid to Rival Samsung
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
