China’s BYD Races to Second Top Australia EV Brand – Drive

November 21, 2022

BYD pushed ahead of the likes of MG and Hyundai, but Elon Musk’s Tesla remained far out in front


BYD is backed by US billionaire Warren Buffett
Buyers look at one of BYD's electric vehicles. Photo: Reuters.

 

China’s BYD surged to Australia’s second-best selling electric vehicle (EV) brand after just two months on the market, Drive reported.

BYD pushed ahead of the likes of MG and Hyundai, said the report, achieving 889 registered vehicles over September and October. Elon Musk’s Tesla remained far out in front with over 7,000 deliveries in the same period.

Read the full report: Drive.

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

