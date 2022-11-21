China’s BYD Races to Second Top Australia EV Brand – Drive

BYD pushed ahead of the likes of MG and Hyundai, but Elon Musk’s Tesla remained far out in front

China’s BYD surged to Australia’s second-best selling electric vehicle (EV) brand after just two months on the market, Drive reported.

BYD pushed ahead of the likes of MG and Hyundai, said the report, achieving 889 registered vehicles over September and October. Elon Musk’s Tesla remained far out in front with over 7,000 deliveries in the same period.

