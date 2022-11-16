Tesla EVs Rank Poorly in US Magazine’s Reliability Survey

Demand for electric vehicles is strong in the United States, but Consumer Reports says they are a ‘problematic’ sector of the market

Electric vehicles (EVs) from Tesla fared badly in an annual reliability survey by Consumer Reports magazine, which claimed it was one of least reliable vehicle brands in the United States.

EVs and full-size pick-up trucks enjoy the hottest demand in the US market, but they are the “most problematic”, according to the nonprofit organization that evaluates products and services.

Its report on Tuesday flagged a growing interest in hybrid vehicles, with 36% of prospective buyers considering one for their next car or truck purchase.

Tesla, the world’s most valuable automaker, climbed by four spots and was ranked 19th out of the 24 brands.

But the report said the EV leader continues to have issues with body hardware, steering/suspension, paint and trim, and climate system on its models.

In October, the Elon Musk-helmed company said it expected to miss its vehicle delivery target this year and cited logistics challenges.

The top-ranked brand overall in the survey was Lexus, and seven of the ten best-scoring brands were Japanese and Korean.

Among brands owned by Detroit automakers, Lincoln was the only one in the top ten, securing the tenth place.

The magazine’s annual survey of new vehicle reliability predicts which cars will give owners fewer or more problems than their competitors, based on data collected. Its scorecard is influential among consumers and industry executives.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: