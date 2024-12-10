fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s CATL, Stellantis Confirm $4.3bn EV Battery Plant in Spain

December 10, 2024

The companies, which have set up a 50/50 joint venture, said they will invest $4.33 billion in a factory in Zaragoza. They expect to start making batteries by the end of 2026.


People walk past the booth of the battery manufacturer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights
CATL will set up its third European plant in Spain with Stellantis (Reuters image from 2023).

 

Chinese battery maker CATL and European carmaker Stellantis have set up a joint venture to build an EV battery plant in northern Spain.

The companies said on Tuesday they will invest 4.1 billion euros ($4.33 billion) in a factory in Zaragoza. They have set up a 50-50 joint venture for the project and expect to start making batteries by the end of 2026.

The factory’s capacity could reach 50 gigawatt hours, depending on the evolution of the EV market in the region and on support from authorities, they said in a statement.

 

ALSO SEE: China Deploys Biggest Naval Fleet in 30 Years, Taiwan Warns

 

Europe has been seeking to attract EV battery makers to build factories in the region – home to carmakers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis – as it tries to cut a reliance on Asia and win a green subsidies race with the United States.

Plans, however, have faced bureaucratic hurdles, production problems and slower EV demand than expected.

Last month, Sweden’s Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US after the loss of a major customer and lack of funding turned it from a European battery champion into a company struggling to stay afloat.

The CATL-Stellantis venture would bring “innovative battery production to a manufacturing site that is already a leader in clean and renewable energy,” Stellantis’s chairman John Elkann said.

 

CATL’s third factory in Europe

Robin Zeng, CATL’s chairman and CEO, visited Madrid on Monday, where he met with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Zaragoza plant would be CATL’s third factory in Europe; the other two are wholly owned by the battery maker.

CATL operates a six-year-old factory in Germany, its first in Europe, with a total investment of 1.8 billion euro to achieve an ultimate production capacity of 14 gigawatt hours.

It is building a new plant in Hungary with an investment of 7.3 billion euros and planned capacity of 100 GWh.

Meanwhile, Stellantis is also the largest investor in the ACC battery making joint-venture together with Mercedes and French oil company TotalEnergies.

ACC has started production at a gigafactory in France, while the development of two other gigafactories, in Italy and Germany, has been stalled due to low demand for electric vehicles.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s CATL Eyeing ‘Zero Carbon’ Power Grids, EV Platforms

New Battery From China’s CATL Aims at Extended Range Hybrids

EV Purchases Hold Firm Amid Global Vehicle Sales Slump – AT

CATL Bus Battery Can Clock Up 1.5 Million Kilometres – CNC

Trade Tensions With China ‘Hindering Carmakers’ Investments’

China Leading the Way With Rechargeable Sodium Batteries – NYT

CATL, Gotion Under Scrutiny in US Over ‘Use of Forced Labour’

EV Battery-Maker CATL Unveils Single-Charge 1,000km Power Unit

CATL in Talks With Tesla on Battery Tech Licence in US: WSJ

China’s Nio, CATL to Work on Batteries With Longer Lifespans

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China Deploys Biggest Naval Fleet in 30 Years, Taiwan Warns
China Deploys Biggest Naval Fleet in 30 Years, Taiwan Warns
South Korea Left Without a Leader as Crucial Trump Tariffs Loom
South Korea Left Without a Leader as Crucial Trump Tariffs Loom
India Wants Help From Musk's Starlink on $4.2bn Drug Case
India Wants Help From Musk's Starlink on $4.2bn Drug Case
China's BYD Gaining Greater Sales, May Outsell Ford, Honda
China's BYD Gaining Greater Sales, May Outsell Ford, Honda
logo

Electric Vehicles

Western Firms Rush to Source Critical Minerals After China Curbs
Western Firms Rush to Source Critical Minerals After China Curbs
Jim Pollard 06 Dec 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com