Trade Tensions With China ‘Hindering Carmakers’ Investments’

October 11, 2024

Trade tension has clouded the longer-term outlook for carmakers and created a level of uncertainty in the industry, the CEO of TomTom digital mapping group said


Harold Goddijn, CEO of navigation systems maker TomTom, based in the Netherlands, is seen in this Reuters file image from the Global Tech Media and Telecom Summit in Paris, February 28, 2006.

 

Trade tensions between China and the West are hindering investments by carmakers, experts say.

Geopolitical rivalry has clouded the longer-term outlook for carmakers and created a level of uncertainty in the industry, the CEO of digital mapping specialist TomTom said on Friday.

The European Union is pressing ahead with hefty tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, set to be imposed from next month, while the Biden administration in September locked in steep tariff hikes on Chinese imports, including a 100% duty on EVs.

 

ALSO SEE: EU Warns ‘China Must Adapt’ to Resolve Trade Disputes

 

“I think some of our biggest customers are struggling to find their foot and decide on the longer-term planning in this volatile environment,” TomTom CEO Harold Goddijn said.

TomTom, a location data pioneer that counts Stellantis, Renault and Volkswagen among its clients, develops high-definition self-driving maps that integrate consumer data and advanced driver assistance systems.

“We have a good position in China as well for export products, but it’s difficult to see how this will impact the overall picture,” Goddijn said.

He added TomTom expected the US to be effectively closed, more or less, for imports of Chinese vehicles, while the effect on the European markets was still unclear.

TomTom on Friday reported third-quarter revenue below market expectations largely due to declining demand for new cars.

Goddijn said the weak car sales was a “short-term blip” from which the market would recover, though the auto industry backdrop was more volatile than he had seen in a long time.

He added that 2025 would be an important year for the Dutch firm, as many automakers were expected to make decisions about their new platforms and procurement of new technologies for 2026 and 2027.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

