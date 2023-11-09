fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China’s Chip Tech Spree to Beat Curbs Deadline – Register

November 9, 2023

Chinese customers are reportedly stockpiling chipmaking kit made by Dutch firm ASML before new restrictions come into force in 2024


Chip supplier ASML announced strong Q3 sales and profit on Wednesday, saying it is unable to keep up with orders for its large lithography machines.
ASML Holding logo is seen at company's headquarters in Eindhoven. Image: Reuters

 

China has been rushing to buy as much chipmaking equipment from Dutch firm ASML as it can before its supply lines are cut off by US-backed chip tech curbs, The Register reported.

The company has already been operating for several years under restrictions covering its most advanced equipment, and an agreement between the US, Japan and the Netherlands earlier this year extended this to cover some of its deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines as well.

But ASML has revealed that Dutch authorities have issued it with licences to keep selling its less advanced machines to China until the end of the year, after which it will have to halt sales.

Read the full story: The Register

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

ASML to Ship Top Tech to China Even as Dutch Chip Ban Starts

US Chip Curbs Force China’s YMTC to Look For More Funds – FT

Access to China ‘Essential’ as it Develops Chips: ASML CEO

Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ

Threat of More Chip Curbs Spurs Warnings on China Innovation

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Japan’s Chipmaking Push ‘Impressive’: Euro Research Chief
Japan’s Chipmaking Push ‘Impressive’: Euro Research Chief
SoftBank Reveals $5.2bn Loss as WeWork Demise Adds to Woes
SoftBank Reveals $5.2bn Loss as WeWork Demise Adds to Woes
IMF Upgrades China Growth Forecasts, Warns on Property Threat
IMF Upgrades China Growth Forecasts, Warns on Property Threat
US Lends $553m to Adani Colombo Port JV Amid China Rivalry
US Lends $553m to Adani Colombo Port JV Amid China Rivalry
logo

Semiconductors

Nvidia Producing Three New Chips for China, Local Media Says
Nvidia Producing Three New Chips for China, Local Media Says
Jim Pollard 09 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com