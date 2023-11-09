China’s Chip Tech Spree to Beat Curbs Deadline – Register

Chinese customers are reportedly stockpiling chipmaking kit made by Dutch firm ASML before new restrictions come into force in 2024

China has been rushing to buy as much chipmaking equipment from Dutch firm ASML as it can before its supply lines are cut off by US-backed chip tech curbs, The Register reported.

The company has already been operating for several years under restrictions covering its most advanced equipment, and an agreement between the US, Japan and the Netherlands earlier this year extended this to cover some of its deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography machines as well.

But ASML has revealed that Dutch authorities have issued it with licences to keep selling its less advanced machines to China until the end of the year, after which it will have to halt sales.

Read the full story: The Register

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

ASML to Ship Top Tech to China Even as Dutch Chip Ban Starts

US Chip Curbs Force China’s YMTC to Look For More Funds – FT

Access to China ‘Essential’ as it Develops Chips: ASML CEO

Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ

Threat of More Chip Curbs Spurs Warnings on China Innovation