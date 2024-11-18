China’s Country Garden Has ‘Given Debt Rejig Plan to Creditors’

Sources say the country’s biggest developer has given a revised debt-restructuring plan to some foreign creditors; it had total debt of close to $190 billion last year

China’s biggest developer, Country Garden, submitted preliminary terms of an offshore debt rejig plan to some creditors late in October, multiple sources have told Reuters.

The debt-laden property giant, which defaulted on $11 billion in foreign bonds late last year, is battling to avoid liquidation. It was said to have about a million unfinished homes and total debt of close to $190 billion.

The proposal includes a revised cashflow projection, according to two of the sources who have direct knowledge and another person familiar with the matter. That is a standard item for a debt restructuring process to show to creditors the firm’s ability to meet its obligations.

Weaker cashflow seen

The projection shows the developer expects a weaker cash flow in coming years, compared with the estimates it had shared with some offshore creditors earlier in 2024, two of the sources said.

Details of the cash flow projection were not immediately known. A spokesperson for Country Garden did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The sources declined to be identified, as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Once China’s biggest developer, Country Garden defaulted on its $11 billion in offshore bonds late in 2023 and is fighting a liquidation petition in Hong Kong. The next court hearing has been set for January 20, 2025.

Country Garden’s downward revision of the cashflow outlook comes after the government rolled out a raft of measures over the past year to revive the property sector, which has slumped in recent years as developers succumbed to a mountain of debt.

Little impact from support measures

China’s new home prices fell the most year-on-year in October since 2015, while property investment declined 10.3% in the first 10 months of 2024, official data showed on November 15, suggesting the support measures have had little impact so far.

The Finance Ministry last week introduced new tax incentives to further lower the cost of home purchases and spur demand – its latest support effort. China also cut benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points in October to try to boost demand.

At a hearing in July, Country Garden told the Hong Kong High Court that it expected to publish the term sheets for a revamp of its offshore debt to creditors in September and that it planned to seek approval from the court on that arrangement early in 2025. It missed the September deadline.

Talks on ‘haircuts by bondholders’

If Country Garden can gain support from its key creditors for the restructuring proposal before the January court hearing, it would pave the way for the company to seek more time from the court to implement a restructuring plan.

PJT Partners, a financial adviser representing the main group of Country Garden’s offshore bond holders for the debt restructuring talks, declined to comment.

Ever Credit, a unit of Hong Kong-listed Kingboard Holdings, filed the liquidation petition against Country Garden in February for non-payment of a $205 million loan.

Country Garden and some of its offshore creditors have, in recent weeks, actively discussed a restructuring framework that covers potential haircuts that the bond holders will have to take and a debt-to-equity swap, according to one of the sources.

Its shares have been suspended from trading since April pending the release of 2023 full-year and 2024 interim results. In an exchange filing in November, Country Garden said contracted sales for October fell 31% to around 4.33 billion yuan.

Many Chinese property developers have defaulted since the sector slipped into a debt crisis in mid-2021, resulting in millions of uncompleted homes across the country.

Some are facing liquidation lawsuits filed by creditors, with the latest being state-backed Sino-Ocean Group. A handful, including sector giant China Evergrande Group, have been ordered to be liquidated.

Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

