China’s Didi Tried to Defraud Investors With 2021 IPO: US Court

March 15, 2024

Court says Didi’s alleged desire to sell American depositary shares before a looming government crackdown gave the firm a “concrete and personal economic motive” to go public


The logo for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange floor
The logo for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc during the IPO on the New York Stock Exchange floor on June 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global intended to defraud investors in raising more than $4.4 billion through its initial public offering (IPO) on the New York stock exchange in 2021, a US court ruled on Thursday.

The company must face a lawsuit brought on by investors for concealing and disobeying a Chinese government order to postpone the contentious IPO, the US District court added.

Didi pushed ahead with its share sale in June 2021, which gave it a valuation of $73 billion, despite Beijing’s orders that it must first address cybersecurity and privacy concerns on cross-border data flows.

 

Also on AF: China Says US TikTok Bill an ‘Act of Bullying’ That Will Backfire

 

A month before the IPO, China’s market regulator had also launched an antitrust probe into Didi, to investigate whether the firm used any competitive practices to squeeze out smaller rivals unfairly.

The regulator was also probing whether the pricing mechanism used by Didi’s core ride-hailing business was transparent enough.

Angered by Didi’s listing, despite those concerns, China’s cyberspace regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China, banned the firm from registering new customers, two days after the IPO.

It also ordered the removal of the Didi Travel app from smartphone app stores.

Shares of Didi on NYSE tumbled as much as 25% in the first US trading session following the regulatory crackdown.

In December 2021, Didi announced it would delist the US-listed shares. By March 2022, Didi’s shares were trading 87% below their IPO price.

China’s regulator fined Didi $1.2 billion in July 2022 over the episode. The firm’s market value is now about $19 billion, according to LSEG data.

In a 54-page decision, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Didi’s alleged desire to sell American depositary shares before a looming government crackdown on Chinese technology companies gave the company and various officials a “concrete and personal economic motive” to go public before “the window for high valuation Chinese IPOs in the United States” closed.

Kaplan also refused to dismiss claims against banks that helped Didi go public.

 

  • Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

China’s Didi Posts Quarterly Profit as Comeback Continues

 

China Seen Allowing Didi Apps Back Online, Amid Regulatory Thaw

 

Uber Lost $5.9bn in First Quarter on Didi, Grab Stakes

 

Didi Global Unveils Concept Robotaxi That Picks Up Luggage

 

Beijing’s Crackdown Wiped $1.1 Trillion Off Chinese Big Tech

 

China’s Ant Group Facing $1.1bn Fine, to End PBOC Revamp

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

