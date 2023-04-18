fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

China’s Guangdong Plans $4.4bn Fund to Boost Chip Sector

April 18, 2023

Yuecai Holdings announced the fund, which will have a 17-year term and invest in auto chips and equipment for microchips, at an event on Tuesday, the Securities Times said


China is looking to build self-reliance in chips as it faces increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting Chinese industries’ access to advanced microchips.
China's flag is seen with a computer chip in this Reuters image.

 

Guangdong province in southern China plans a 30-billion yuan ($4.4 billion) expansion of a semiconductor fund, state media reported on Tuesday.

The fund will have a 17-year term and invest in auto chips and equipment for semiconductor material, the Securities Times said.

Jin Shenghong, chairman of a trust company called Yuecai Holdings, made the announcement at a semiconductor event in Guangdong on Tuesday, the state daily said.

ALSO SEE:

China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake

 

19 firms planning IPOs

The fund’s first phase, established in 2021, has reached 31 billion yuan and saw investments in 102 companies so far. Out of these firms, 19 will seek IPOs in 2023 and 2024, the report said.

China is desperate to build self-reliance in key technology such as semiconductors as it faces increasing pressure from the United States, which has cited national security in restricting Chinese industries’ access to advanced microchips.

This has led to officials in Beijing urging that the research and development of cutting-edge technologies be accelerated.

Other funds focused on the chips industry include the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, also known as the “Big Fund”, which China launched in 2014.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China, HK Firms Sending a Flood of US Chips to Russia – Nikkei

 

Japan Joins US Chip War Against China With Export Restrictions

 

Huawei Beats US Sanctions With Chip Tool Breakthrough

 

Nvidia Tweaks Another Flagship AI Chip for Export to China

 

China Banks on Boot Camps, Double Pay to Boost Chip Talent

 

Money Alone Can’t Rescue China’s Chip Sector, Experts Say

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push
Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push
China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake
China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake
Musk's Starlink Drawing More Shipping Groups - Seatrade
Musk's Starlink Drawing More Shipping Groups - Seatrade
The US is Now India's Largest Trading Partner - BT
The US is Now India's Largest Trading Partner - BT
logo

Semiconductors

Beijing Asks Intel to Set up China Base Amid US Sanctions
Beijing Asks Intel to Set up China Base Amid US Sanctions
Vishakha Saxena 13 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com