fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

TSMC Says Second $17bn Plant in Japan Will Make 3nm Chips

February 5, 2026

Chip giant’s CEO meets PM Sanae Takaichi as work starts on a second fab on Kyushu, which will produce 3-nanometre chips for AI use


This file photo shows TSMC's CEO and chairman CC Wei, left, with Mark Liu at a conference in Taipei, April 2017 (Reuters).

 

TSMC confirmed major investment plans on Thursday to produce advanced 3-nanometre chips in southern Japan.

The Taiwanese chipmaker’s chief executive CC Wei said the group, which is riding a huge global boom in the use of artificial intelligence, would build a second fab production facility, which a local newspaper said is expected to cost about $17 billion.

TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a top supplier of AI chips for semiconductor designers such as Nvidia. Most of those chips have been made in Taiwan so far.

 

ALSO SEE: Chinese Solar Panel Makers Get a Rise After Musk Team Visits

 

TSMC has made significant investments in production facilities in the United States and they will soon have two fabs on Japan’s Kyushu island. The first produces less advanced chips and the second will be used to produce the 3nm chips.

Three-nanometre chips are high-end items, which the company is also looking to produce at their fabs in Arizona.

The boom in artificial intelligence has made TSMC the most valuable listed company in Asia.

Company CEO CC Wei met Japanese Prime Minister in Tokyo today and also had talks with Japanese partners and customers on collaboration in various industry subsectors.

“We believe this fab will further contribute to the local economic growth and, most importantly, form a foundation for Japan’s AI business,” Wei was quoted by Reuters as telling Takaichi.

Their meeting was well-timed for the country’s first female PM, who faces an election for lower house MPs this Sunday (Feb 8). Recent polling suggests she should win a majority of seats.

The Japanese government subsidized chipmaking at TSMC’s first facility and is considering further support for the new investment plan, according to a report by Yomiuri newspaper.

TSMC said last month that work on the second facility has already begun.

The government is also supporting a local foundry being built by Rapidus, which will produce advanced chips in Hokkaido, the northernmost island.

Yomiuri said the two groups’ chips will be used for different purposes.

 

  • Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China Delayed Again on Security Review

Chipmakers Say Not Enough Chips for PCs, Phones Amid AI Priority

ByteDance, Alibaba Get Beijing Nod to Buy Nvidia’s H200 Chips

Chip Giant SK Hynix’s Profit Soars, to Invest $10bn in US

Nvidia Asks Chinese Buyers to Pay Upfront For H200 Chips

China Now Requires Chipmakers to Use At Least 50% Local Equipment

US Delays Fresh Chip Tariffs Against China to Keep The Peace

China’s Big Tech Secret: Lab Copied Dutch Chipmaking Machine

China Firms Lobby For Nvidia’s H200 But Local Chips Remain Key

China ‘Cutting Electricity Bills In Half’ For Its AI Chip Firms – FT

Chinese AI Firms, Chipmakers Form Alliance To Ditch Foreign Tech

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Xi Urges Trump to be 'Prudent' in Dealings With Taiwan
Xi Urges Trump to be 'Prudent' in Dealings With Taiwan
Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China Delayed Again on Security Review
Nvidia AI Chip Sales to China Delayed Again on Security Review
Chinese Solar Panel Makers Get a Rise After Musk Team Visits
Chinese Solar Panel Makers Get a Rise After Musk Team Visits
China Slams Panama Ports Verdict, Hutchison Files New Case
China Slams Panama Ports Verdict, Hutchison Files New Case
logo

Semiconductors

India’s 20-Year Tax Break For Data Centres Faces Resource Crunch
India’s 20-Year Tax Break For Data Centres Faces Resource Crunch
Vishakha Saxena 02 Feb 2026
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com