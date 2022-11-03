China’s Lenovo Sees Revenue Dip as Covid Shutdowns Take Toll

The world’s largest maker of personal computers posted its first revenue drop in 10 quarters

China’s Lenovo Group has posted its first quarterly revenue drop since March 2020 with sales in its domestic market taking a tumble after months of Covid lockdowns.

The world’s largest maker of personal computers said on Thursday total revenue during the July-September quarter was $17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago – but above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion drawn from seven analysts.

Lenovo had already seen growth for its first-quarter revenue grind to a halt, at only 0.2%. Together with its second-quarter result, the company reported a 2% decline for its fiscal first half.

Lenovo’s struggles reflect a weakening market for PCs internationally. Global PC shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the third quarter, according to a report published by data firm IDC last month.

But the company continues its trajectory towards better profit as it expands its non-PC business. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter rose 6% to $541 million.

Lenovo has been hit particularly hard in China due to the country’s Covid containment measures, the company said. Revenue from China fell 12% from the same quarter last year.

Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo’s chairman and chief executive, told Reuters in an interview that the revenue decline in China is due to weakening demand from commercial clients rather than consumers, unlike in many other markets around the world where consumer demand is being dampened by rising inflation.

“In China, consumer is better than commercial,” he said, “Actually in the rest of world, it’s the reverse [where] the consumer is impacted by inflation.”

But Yang said that Lenovo’s factories in China have not been impacted by the country’s battle with Covid. “Most factories are still operating very well,” he said.

Lenovo Still World’s No1

The IDC report showed that Lenovo, HP, and Dell saw year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21%, respectively. The Chinese company maintained its leadership in the global PC market with a 22.7% share. Lenovo did not give shipment numbers.

Lenovo has been working over the past several quarters to improve its non-PC businesses such as smartphones, servers and information technology services, which together now make up about 37% of its revenue.

Yang said he expects the non-PC business will account for more than half of the company’s revenue in the future.

When asked about recent US government export controls on semiconductors to China, Yang said it will have a limited impact on Lenovo’s business.

“It will have an impact only on the high-performance computers. But that business accounts for a very tiny portion of our total revenue,” he said.

On semiconductor supply, Yang said that the company is seeing a normal supply of chips for PCs and smartphones but shortages persist for its infrastructure business.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

