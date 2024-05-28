Evergrande Liquidators’ Investors Plea, Resources ‘Limited’

The world’s most indebted property developer was ordered to be liquidated early this year after a failed restructuring plan

Property giant China Evergrande admitted on Tuesday that its liquidators have made only “modest realisations” of the company’s assets and were now looking for restructuring investors.

The embattled developer’s “liquidity and other internal resources remain limited,” a filing by the company showed.

“In view of the company’s level of indebtedness and the challenges faced by the Group’s business and operations, in the absence of substantial new investment into the company, the liquidators do not currently see a path to a restructuring that would enable the Company to satisfy the resumption guidance,” the liquidators said in the filing.

Earlier this year, China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, was ordered to be liquidated after it was unable to offer a concrete restructuring plan.

This was more than two years after it defaulted on its offshore debt and followed several court hearings.

The company said its trading of its shares will remain suspended until further notice.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

