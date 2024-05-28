fbpx

China

Evergrande Liquidators’ Investors Plea, Resources ‘Limited’

May 28, 2024

The world’s most indebted property developer was ordered to be liquidated early this year after a failed restructuring plan


An unfinished residential building is pictured through a construction site gate at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China
An unfinished residential building is pictured through a construction site gate at Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China on September 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

Property giant China Evergrande admitted on Tuesday that its liquidators have made only “modest realisations” of the company’s assets and were now looking for restructuring investors.

The embattled developer’s “liquidity and other internal resources remain limited,” a filing by the company showed.

“In view of the company’s level of indebtedness and the challenges faced by the Group’s business and operations, in the absence of substantial new investment into the company, the liquidators do not currently see a path to a restructuring that would enable the Company to satisfy the resumption guidance,” the liquidators said in the filing.

 

Also on AF: Shein London IPO Plan Under Fire From UK Lawmakers

 

Earlier this year, China Evergrande, the world’s most indebted property developer, was ordered to be liquidated after it was unable to offer a concrete restructuring plan.

This was more than two years after it defaulted on its offshore debt and followed several court hearings.

The company said its trading of its shares will remain suspended until further notice.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

