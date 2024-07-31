China’s Private Capital Fundraising Hits Record Low in Q2 – SCMP

Private capital fundraising focused on China sank to a new low of $3.4 billion in the second quarter, according to a new report

Private capital fundraising focused on China plunged to a new low of $3.4 billion in the second quarter as foreign investors turn their backs on the world’s second largest economy, according to a new report by data provider Prequin.

That amount was less than a tenth of the average quarterly tally of about $45 billion in the years from 2019 to 2021 and shows the impact of geopolitical tensions, weak local markets and liquidity constraints, a lead author of Prequin’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) report published on Wednesday, according to a report by the South China Morning Post, which quoted Angela Lai as saying China-focused funds were “still having a very challenging time.”

Total private capital raised for China dropped consecutively for four quarters after a slight rise to $10 billion in the second quarter of 2023, Prequin said.

Foreign direct investment in China fell 27.9% year-on-year to just over 360 billion yuan ($49.7 billion) from January to April, according to official data, the SCMP said, noting that weak domestic demand and an economic slowdown were among the factors convincing foreign investors to look elsewhere.

