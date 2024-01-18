fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China’s Property Struggles Deepen as New Home Prices Dive

January 18, 2024

It’s feared the unrelenting downturn in the sector that accounts for around a quarter of China’s economy could drag on the country’s broader recovery


Apartment blocks are pictured in Beijing, China
Apartment blocks are pictured in Beijing, China. Image: Reuters

 

China saw its steepest decline in new home prices in nine years in 2023, despite numerous efforts by Beijing to shock-start the economically-critical sector back into life.

New home prices in December logged their steepest drop since February 2015, while property sales measured by floor area fell 23% in December from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

At the same time, property investment by developers in December fell year-on-year at the fastest clip since at least 2000, according to calculations based on NBS data.

Overall for 2023, property investment dropped 9.6%, roughly the same as the slide in 2022.

 

Also on AF: High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

 

The sustained downturn in the sector that accounts for around a quarter of China’s economy could drag on the country’s broader recovery and heap pressure on policymakers to roll out fresh support.

“The success of 2024 will largely be driven by how effective officials are in turning the property market around,” Moody’s Analytics said in a note on Wednesday.

Authorities have already tried propping up the sector with measures including increasing the central bank’s pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility in December to help fund property and infrastructure projects.

In addition, Beijing and Shanghai relaxed their home purchase restrictions in mid-December, including by lowering the minimum down payment ratio for first and second homes.

However, these measures have failed to boost home buying sentiment that has slumped since 2021.

“Continued policy relaxation of the commercial housing sector and further support for affordable housing are key to engineering a property soft landing,” economists at HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday.

 

Developer Defaults

Analysts polled by Reuters expecting the central bank to cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), the benchmark lending rate, by 10 basis points (bps) in the first quarter.

Of the 70 cities in the NBS home price data, 62 reported a fall in prices in monthly terms, up from 59 in November.

Home prices in December declined at the fastest pace in nine months, down 0.4% year-on-year after a 0.2% fall in November.

For the home resale market, prices among 70 cities all fell year-on-year for the seventh straight month in tier-one, tier-two and tier-three cities.

Several Chinese developers, including China Evergrande Group and Country Garden, have defaulted on their offshore debt and entered into restructuring processes.

Country Garden, the country’s largest private property developer, warned this week that it expects the property market to remain weak in 2024.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Country Garden Warns of ‘Severe’ Tests in China Property Market

Nasdaq-Listed China Shadow Bank Down 60% on Property Crisis Hit

Evergrande Sells Key Shanghai Stake as China Property Weakens

China Not Doing Enough to Spark Property Turnaround: Analysts

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China Real Estate Funds Crash as Economic Gloom Persists
China Real Estate Funds Crash as Economic Gloom Persists
Nasdaq-Listed China Shadow Bank Down 60% on Property Crisis Hit
Nasdaq-Listed China Shadow Bank Down 60% on Property Crisis Hit
Emerging Asia Sees Largest Outflows as Funds Stay Cold on China
Emerging Asia Sees Largest Outflows as Funds Stay Cold on China
China Evergrande Chases Last-Gasp Debt Deal as Deadline Looms
China Evergrande Chases Last-Gasp Debt Deal as Deadline Looms
logo

Real Estate

China Saw 5.2% Growth Last Year, But 2024 Likely to be Tougher
China Saw 5.2% Growth Last Year, But 2024 Likely to be Tougher
Jim Pollard 17 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com