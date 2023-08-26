fbpx

Type to search

China

China’s Xi ‘True VIP’, Dominating Force at BRICS Summit – FT

August 26, 2023

Xi was the only state leader personally received by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the airport; in contrast Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was met by Ramaphosa’s deputy


Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the BRICS Summit at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the BRICS Summit at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping was seen as the dominating force at the BRICS summit held in South Africa this week, receiving special treatment “from the minute he arrived”, unlike any other attending head of state, the Financial Times reported. Xi was the only state leader personally received by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the airport and was later given the “Order of South Africa”, an award Chinese state media described as “the highest decoration and the highest honor that South Africa awards to an important and friendly head of state.” In contrast, Narendra Modi, prime minister of the second largest BRICS country India, was received by Ramaphosa’s deputy upon his arrival in South Africa.

FT said the “real evidence” of Xi’s dominance at BRICS was seen in the bloc’s expansion, with the induction of six new countries, including Iran and Saudi Arabia. The expansion was in-line with Xi’s overarching plan to create a G7 rival and challenge the United States’ “hegemony”. Among other hints of Chinese dominance were state-owned Chery Automobile being the “official presidential vehicle partner” for the summit. Xi’s delegation also “took over” South African hotels, bringing in everything ranging from beds and mattresses to curtains and carpets from home. “There was nothing South African in the particular presidential room of the president of China,” South Africa’s police minister Bheki Cele was quoted as saying.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Read the full report: Financial Times

 

Also read:

‘Strange’ Xi Move to Skip BRICS Speech Fuels Rumours – Guardian

Russia’s Putin Asked to ‘Stay Away’ From BRICS Summit – Euronews

BRICS Looking to Counter Sanctions With Alternative Currencies

Camp David Summit Signals New Cold War, With China – Observer

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Contentious China-US Science Deal May Get 6-Month Extension
Contentious China-US Science Deal May Get 6-Month Extension
‘Strange’ Xi Move to Skip BRICS Speech Fuels Rumours - Guardian
‘Strange’ Xi Move to Skip BRICS Speech Fuels Rumours - Guardian
SoftBank's Arm Stresses China ‘Risks' in $60bn US IPO Filing
SoftBank's Arm Stresses China ‘Risks' in $60bn US IPO Filing
China Fines Raided US Firm $1.5 Million for 'Unapproved' Work
China Fines Raided US Firm $1.5 Million for 'Unapproved' Work
logo

China

China Moves to Boost Affordable Housing, Home Loans Amid Crisis
China Moves to Boost Affordable Housing, Home Loans Amid Crisis
Vishakha Saxena 26 Aug 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com