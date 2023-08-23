fbpx

China

‘Strange’ Xi Move to Skip BRICS Speech Fuels Rumours – Guardian

August 23, 2023

“To say [Xi’s absence] is extraordinary is an understatement as Chinese leaders never miss highly choreographed events like this,” one China expert said


Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the BRICS Summit at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 22, 2023. Photo: Reuters
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the BRICS Summit at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa on August 22, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Xi Jinping missed a key BRICS business forum event on Tuesday, leading China watchers to speculate on whether something was “amiss” with the Chinese President, the Guardian reported. Xi skipped the event, despite the presence of counterparts Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His remarks were delivered by Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao, and it was not immediately clear why Xi, who had a meeting with host Ramaphosa earlier in the day, did not attend.

This led some China analysts to suggest the Chinese leader may be “temporarily ill”, with one noting that it was “strange” considering Xi had not made any public appearances for a “long period” this month, the report said. It also cited The China Global South Project, which noted that this was the second mysterious absence by a Chinese official following that involving former foreign minister Qin Gang, who remains ‘missing’ since the BRICS foreign ministers meeting last month.

“To say [Xi’s absence] is extraordinary is an understatement as Chinese leaders never miss highly choreographed events like this,” the report quoted the podcast as saying.

Read the full story: The Guardian.

 

Also read:

 

Russia’s Putin Asked to ‘Stay Away’ From BRICS Summit – Euronews

 

BRICS Looking to Counter Sanctions With Alternative Currencies

 

Camp David Summit Signals New Cold War, With China – Observer

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena

