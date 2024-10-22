fbpx

Chinese Exchange Hits Evergrande Unit, Bosses With Sanctions

October 22, 2024

Shenzhen Stock Exchange imposed bans on Hengda Real Estate and founder Hui Ka Yan, plus other senior executives late last month, liquidators said on Tuesday


Shenzhen Stock Exchange has hit China Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan with a life ban for huge overstatement of its revenue by his real estate company prior to the Covid pandemic (Reuters file photo from 2016 by Bobby Yip).

 

Shenzhen Stock Exchange has imposed sanctions on the flagship real estate unit of China Evergrande and its bosses, according to liquidators of the embattled property giant.

The exchange punished Hengda Real Estate and founder Hui Ka Yan, plus other senior executives late last month, they said on Tuesday.

The liquidators referred to a Shenzhen Stock Exchange document dated September 30, which publicly reprimanded Hengda and Hui after the securities watchdog found Hengda overstated revenue by 564 billion yuan ($78 billion) over two years through 2020 and fraudulent bond issuance.

 

ALSO SEE: US Sets New Rules to Block China, Rivals’ Access to US Data

 

Life bans for Hui, CEO

Hengda applications to issue bonds or transfer shares will not be accepted for three years, it said, and Hui and former CEO Xia Haijun will be banned for life from the roles of director or senior executive in any bond issuer.

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange added that it rejected Hui’s defence that he was not aware of the inflated revenues and bond issuance as he did not oversee the company’s finances.

Evergrande’s liquidators said in the Tuesday filing that they have no further information on the investigation of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, and shares of Evergrande will remain suspended.

With more than $300 billion in total liabilities, Evergrande is the world’s most indebted property developer. It was ordered by a Hong Kong court to liquidate in January after defaulting on its offshore debt in late 2021.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

