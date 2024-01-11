fbpx

Chinese Startup Launches Most Powerful Rocket by Private Firm

January 11, 2024

A Chinese space launch company has fired the most powerful rocket developed by the country’s private sector from a ship in the Yellow Sea


This Xinhua file photo shows the launch vehicle CERES-1 blasting off with four satellites from waters off Haiyang in Shandong province, 5 Sept 2023. Orienspace launched a more powerful rocket in the same waters on January 11, 2024.

 

Orienspace – a Chinese startup based in Haiyang – on Thursday launched the most powerful rocket developed by the Chinese private sector.

The Gravity-1 rocket blasted off from a ship in the Yellow Sea off the coast of eastern Shandong province and delivered three remote-sensing satellites into orbit, Orienspace said in a statement.

The launch paves the way for more commercial launches – a realm traditionally dominated by China’s state agencies. The seaside city of Haiyang has been attempting to capitalize on the booming commercial rocket-launch industry, according to state media.

 

ALSO SEE: China Says it Overtook Japan to be World’s Top Car Exporter

 

Founded in 2020 by veterans of China’s state space agencies, Orienspace had planned the first launch of Gravity-1 for the second half of 2023.

The rocket can send a payload of up to 6,500 kg (14,330 lb) into low earth orbit, making it the most powerful launch vehicle developed by a private Chinese enterprise.

Gravity-1’s debut may help pave the way for more commercial launches of satellites into low- and mid-altitude orbits in the nascent private launch sector.

Orienspace’s CEO said last year that the company had already secured orders for the launches of hundreds of satellites.

Like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Orienspace says Gravity-1 can place as many as 30 satellites into orbit in a single launch. The company also says it can organises a launch in under seven days and in some cases, just 24 hours.

Gravity-1’s ability to be launched from a mobile sea platform increases the number of potential launch sites. China launched its first commercial rocket at sea – a Long March 11 developed by the state – in 2020.

Sea launches would reduce the risk of rocket stages endangering inhabited areas as they fall back to Earth.

Gravity 1’s inaugural flight made Orienspace the fifth private Chinese firm to operate its own carrier rocket, following i-Space, Galactic Energy, Space Pioneer and LandSpace, according to Chinese state media.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

SpaceX Launches Satellites Able to Beam Signals to Phones

 

China Soars Ahead of SpaceX in Methane-Liquid Rocket Race

 

Japan Government Space Spending Sparks Startup Investor Boom

 

China Space Station to Double in Size in Bid to Rival NASA

 

Musk’s SpaceX Sets Launch Record With Latest Starlink Liftoff

 

China Fears US Will Use SpaceX to Bring Calamity to World

 

China Outpaces US Tenfold on Hypersonic Missiles: US General

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

