SpaceX Launches Satellites Able to Beam Signals to Phones

January 3, 2024

The Elon Musk firm’s latest set of Starlink satellites will be used by T-Mobile US, with more providers lining up behind them


SpaceX is launching its satellite internet business in the Philippines with a local partner.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on October 5, 2022. Photo: Reuters

 

SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 rocket which was launched on Tuesday is loaded with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

T-Mobile US, revealing the news on Wednesday, said it will use the Elon Musk-owned firm’s satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, something the companies had first announced as a plan in August 2022.

Other wireless providers across the world, including Japan’s KDDI, Australia’s Optus, New Zealand’s One NZ, Canada’s Rogers will also be collaborating with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.

The direct-to-cell service at first will begin with text messaging followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

