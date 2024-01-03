SpaceX Launches Satellites Able to Beam Signals to Phones

The Elon Musk firm’s latest set of Starlink satellites will be used by T-Mobile US, with more providers lining up behind them

SpaceX’s latest Falcon 9 rocket which was launched on Tuesday is loaded with the first set of Starlink satellites that can beam phone signals from space directly to smartphones.

T-Mobile US, revealing the news on Wednesday, said it will use the Elon Musk-owned firm’s satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, something the companies had first announced as a plan in August 2022.

Also on AF: China Funds Told New A50 Index Best Reflects Economy

Other wireless providers across the world, including Japan’s KDDI, Australia’s Optus, New Zealand’s One NZ, Canada’s Rogers will also be collaborating with SpaceX to launch direct-to-cell technology.

The direct-to-cell service at first will begin with text messaging followed by voice and data capabilities in the coming years, T-Mobile said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

