fbpx

Type to search

Asia

Taiwan Ramps up Drone Development to Guard From China Threat

February 7, 2023

Lessons have been taken from the war in Ukraine where drones have played a crucial role on both sides, Taiwan’s defence ministry said


The bogging down of Russian armed forces in its war in Ukraine has spurred China to develop smarter, more powerful drones, the South China Morning Post reported.
Taiwan will prioritise drone development, having taken lessons from the war in Ukraine. Photo: Reuters.

 

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Tuesday that it will focus on drone development for military uses to guard against the threat posed by China.

Lessons have been taken from the war in Ukraine, Taiwan’s defence ministry said, where drones have played a crucial role on both sides.

Taiwan, which is facing a growing threat from China to use force to bring it under Beijing’s control, has repeatedly said it is closely watching the war and learning lessons it could apply to fight off a Chinese attack, including how Ukraine has resisted a numerically-superior force.

Also on AF: US Says It’ll Stay Calm as China Admits Second ‘Spy’ Balloon

 

“Responding to the present enemy threat and using the general experience of drones in the Ukraine-Russia war, in order to construct an asymmetric combat power for our country’s drones, the defence ministry is speeding up research and development and production of various drones,” Taiwan Defence Ministry spokesperson Sun Li-fang told reporters.

The military-owned National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology is taking the lead in the development push and will be including civilian companies, he added.

Chi Li-ping, director of the institute’s Aeronautical Systems Research Division, detailed drones in development for the military, including for reconnaissance purposes.

In a report to parliament last year, the institute laid out plans for the missiles and drones it has in development, while the defence ministry has previously announced plans to start manufacturing unspecified “attack drones”.

Taiwan has also had to deal with Chinese drones which have buzzed Taiwan-controlled islands off the Chinese coast.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

 

Read more:

 

India Eyes $3bn Armed Drones Deal With US to Monitor China

 

Russian Setbacks Spur China Focus on Smart Drones – SCMP

 

China Unveils New Anti-Drone Defence System – Global Times

 

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Taiwan Export Orders Tumble on Cooling Global Demand: Poll
Taiwan Export Orders Tumble on Cooling Global Demand: Poll
Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO - Focus Taiwan
Taiwan Urged to Forge Closer Ties With NATO - Focus Taiwan
Taiwan Fines Foxconn T$10 Million Over China Investment
Taiwan Fines Foxconn T$10 Million Over China Investment
ASML in the Centre of the Chip War
ASML in the Centre of the Chip War
logo

Asia

India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China – ET
India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China – ET
Vishakha Saxena 07 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com