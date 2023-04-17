Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push

The US tech giant’s CEO is in India to open the first official company-owned outlets in the country

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visits the country to inaugurate the iPhone maker’s first retail store in the country this week.

The visit by Cook to open the first official company-owned outlets in Mumbai and New Delhi this week underscores Apple’s growing ambitions for India, where despite having just a 3% market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.

Cook will meet Modi on Wednesday in New Delhi, said sources, who included an Indian government official. One of the sources added the Apple chief would also meet India’s deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Cook’s meetings come amid Apple’s growing focus on India, the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

Around $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February this year and iPhones accounted for more than 50% of that, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.

On Monday, Apple opened its first store in Mumbai, but only for a private event where bloggers and some tech analysts reviewed the design and store layout. It will open to the public from Tuesday, while a second store will be inaugurated inside a New Delhi mall on Thursday.

So far, Apple has sold its products in India via resellers or e-commerce websites such as Amazon.

In India, iPhones are assembled by three of Apple’s contract manufacturers – Foxconn, Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp. Apple also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

