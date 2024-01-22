fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

Collapsed Crypto Group Seeks Bankruptcy Protection in US

January 22, 2024

Papers filed with a bankruptcy court in Delaware on Sunday show Terraform Labs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and listed assets and liabilities allegedly in a range from $100-$500 million


Do Kwon, the crypto entrepreneur, who created the failed TerraUSD "stablecoin", is taken to court in Podgorica, Montenegroin March 2023
Do Kwon, the crypto entrepreneur, who created the failed TerraUSD "stablecoin", is taken to court in Podgorica, Montenegroin March 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Singapore company Terraform Labs – the group behind the disastrous stablecoin TerraUSD, which collapsed and crushed crypto markets in mid-2022 – has sought bankruptcy protection in the United States.

Documents filed with a bankruptcy court in Delaware on Sunday show Terraform filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and listed assets and liabilities allegedly in a range from $100-$500 million.

Terraform Labs said it would meet all financial obligations to employees and vendors during the Chapter 11 case without requiring additional financing. It also plans to continue Web3 offerings expansion.

 

ALSO SEE: High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

 

“The filing will allow TFL to execute on its business plan while navigating ongoing legal proceedings, including representative litigation pending in Singapore and US litigation involving the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC),” Terraform Labs said in a statement.

The SEC’s civil case against Terraform and Kwon is linked to the collapse of TerraUSD, a “stablecoin” designed to maintain a constant $1 price, and the more traditional token Luna, which closely associated with TerraUSD.

Recently, a federal judge postponed the trial of the SEC against the company and its co-founder, Do Kwon, over an alleged $40 billion cryptocurrency fraud, to enable Kwon’s extradition for his participation.

Kwon and Terraform Labs were held responsible for two cryptocurrencies whose collapse caused turbulence in crypto markets around the world two years ago.

Both cryptocurrencies lost an estimated $40 billion or more when TerraUSD failed to maintain its $1 peg in May 2022.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

South Korean Crypto Fugitive Do Kwon Set for Extradition

 

US Bitcoin ETFs Turn Over $4.6 Billion on First Day of Trading

 

US Approval For Bitcoin ETFs, a Game-Changer For Crypto

 

Stablecoin Crash That Shook Crypto: All You Need to Know

 

South Korean Investigators Raid Crypto Exchanges in Luna Probe

 

TerraUSD Co-Founders Face Lawsuit Over $40bn Crypto Collapse

 

Many Crypto Court Battles Queued up Behind Bankman-Fried

 

Trash-Talking Crypto Whiz Created $40bn Crash – NYT

 

Notorious Crypto Fund HyperVerse May Have Created Fake CEO

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023
Mortgage Delinquencies in China Soared by 43% in 2023
China Stocks, Hang Seng Dive; Nikkei Hits Another 34-Year High
China Stocks, Hang Seng Dive; Nikkei Hits Another 34-Year High
China Banks Moves to Stabilize Yuan as Stock Markets Slide
China Banks Moves to Stabilize Yuan as Stock Markets Slide
OpenAI's Altman Seeking Billions for AI Chip Venture - FT
OpenAI's Altman Seeking Billions for AI Chip Venture - FT
logo

Crypto

High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions
High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions
Jim Pollard 18 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com