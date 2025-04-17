fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Concern Rises on Delisting of Chinese Firms on US Exchanges

April 17, 2025

The intensifying trade war – and a remark by one of President Trump’s top advisers – has put the spotlight back on possible forced delisting of Chinese companies from US stock exchanges


The threat of delisting that has hung like a black cloud over around 200 Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges has finally lifted.
The threat of delisting hung over Chinese companies with a market cap of more than $1 trillion several years ago before an audit deal between the US and China was agreed on. File photo from May 2021 of trading on the New York Stock Exchange by Reuters.

 

Concern over the spiralling trade war between the US and China has spurred questions about the ramifications of worst-case scenarios for investors.

The intensifying trade dispute – and a remark by one of President Trump’s top financial policymakers – has put the spotlight back on possible forced delisting of Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

During the Biden administration, Chinese companies’ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) faced significant delisting pressure due to audit disputes, causing their shares to tumble.

 

ALSO SEE: Trump Wants Defence Costs Part of Tariff Talks With Asian Allies

 

More than 100 Chinese companies, including tech giants Alibaba and JD.com, are listed on US exchanges and have a collective market cap of around $1 trillion.

Companies without a secondary listing, such as PDD, which operates e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, and Full Truck Alliance, China’s “Uber for trucks”, would be the most vulnerable if a forced delisting happened.

Converting shares from the US to Hong Kong stock exchange could drain liquidity and harm valuations. Companies may also face the risk of US state funds divesting.

“ADRs are the biggest hostage situation in financial history,” said Fan Liwen, a portfolio manager at Shenzhen New Thinking Investment Management Co.

 

‘Switch to Hong Kong’

“If you must hold ADRs, you should switch to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Chinese companies listed as ADRs should push for listing in Hong Kong.”

“Everything’s on the table,” was Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s response when asked about removing Chinese stocks from US exchanges in a TV interview last week.

“If Chinese ADRs wish to return, Hong Kong must become their first choice,” Hong Kong’s Finance Secretary Paul Chan said, adding that the security regulator and stock exchange had been told to prepare.

The daily turnover for all ADRs included in the MSCI China Index is about $8.1 billion, roughly a quarter of the daily turnover of the Hong Kong market, according to Morgan Stanley.

Goldman Sachs estimates that US institutional investors currently own about $830 billion in Chinese stocks including ADRs and has said they may have to offload them if financial decoupling between China and the US peaks.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

EU Rejects US Offer to Cut Tariffs if it Pulls Away From China – IT

Nvidia and China Tech Giants Hit by Latest US Chip Clampdown

Tariffs on Imported Chips to be Announced Soon, Trump Says

China Halts Rare Earth Exports, Warns US on Deep-Sea Metals ‘Plan’

Chinese Stocks Delisting From the US: 25 On the Brink

China Stocks Delisting From US: Everything You Need to Know

Alibaba Among Top Six China Stocks Worth $1tn Facing US Delisting

China Stocks Delisting From US Puts $1.1 Trillion at Risk

SEC Official Sets November Deadline for Chinese Company Audits

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Trump Wants Defence Costs Part of Tariff Talks With Asian Allies
Trump Wants Defence Costs Part of Tariff Talks With Asian Allies
Chinese Exporters Bank on Discounts, Patriotism Amid US Tariffs
Chinese Exporters Bank on Discounts, Patriotism Amid US Tariffs
EU Rejects US Offer to Cut Tariffs if it Pulls Away From China – IT
EU Rejects US Offer to Cut Tariffs if it Pulls Away From China – IT
Nvidia and China Tech Giants Hit by Latest US Chip Clampdown
Nvidia and China Tech Giants Hit by Latest US Chip Clampdown
logo

China-US Economic Ties

China Says it Will ‘Shake Hands Not Fists’ to Beat US Tariffs
China Says it Will ‘Shake Hands Not Fists’ to Beat US Tariffs
Vishakha Saxena 15 Apr 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com