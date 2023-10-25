fbpx

Country Garden Defaults on Bond, Sparks Contagion Fears – FT

October 25, 2023

The developer missed an interest payment on another bond in August, as it follows the downward spiral of dozens of its peers, including Evergrande


The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China
The company logo of Chinese developer Country Garden is pictured at the Shanghai Country Garden Center in Shanghai, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Embattled Chinese real estate giant Country Garden has defaulted on one of its international bonds, the FT reported, as the country’s crisis-hit property sector moves ever closer to the precipice and the threat of wider contagion.

According to US bank Citi, the trustee of the bond, an “event of default” has taken place after the country’s biggest private developer missed a payment on the bond last month, the report went on. Country Garden were allowed a 30-day grace period but still failed to transfer the funds over.

Read the full story: The Financial Times

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

logo

