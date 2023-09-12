fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

Country Garden Stock Jumps as Creditors Back Bond Extensions

September 12, 2023

Chinese creditors voted on Monday for proposals to extend repayments on eight onshore bonds worth $1.48 billion by three years. Six were approved, while two were delayed, sources said


Bondholders have given Country Garden a reprieve but the group still faces a range of hurdles this month and over the next year to pay its dues on multiple debts.
Bondholders have given Country Garden a reprieve but the group still faces a range of hurdles this month and over the next year to pay its dues on multiple debts. This image shows a site of residential buildings by the group in Tianjin. Photo: Reuters.

 

Shares of Country Garden shot up on Tuesday after creditors gave approval for China’s largest private developer to extend repayments on six onshore bonds by three years.

The reprieve from holders of the group’s onshore bonds came as China’s financial policymakers loosen restrictions on the real estate sector.

Investors are closely monitoring whether the government’s latest stimulus measures such as lowering existing mortgage rates and offering preferential loans for first-home purchases in big cities will bolster consumer confidence and sow the seeds for an eventual property market recovery.

 

ALSO SEE: Chip Plants, AI, Boeing Deals Agreed at US-Vietnam Meetings

 

Monday night votes on six onshore bonds

Country Garden’s onshore creditors voted on Monday for proposals by the distressed developer to extend repayments on eight onshore bonds worth 10.8 billion yuan ($1.48 billion) by three years, sources said, marking the latest relief to China’s crisis-hit property sector.

In the voting, which concluded by 10pm Hong Kong time (1400 GMT) on Monday, creditors approved extending six out of the eight bonds, the two sources said.

Voting on the two other bonds will be delayed, the two sources said, asking not to be named, as they were not authorised to speak with media. Country Garden did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The company’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped by 10% in the morning, after the news, before edging down to a gain of just under 6% in afternoon trading.

However the stock is down nearly 60% since the start of the year. The broader Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index also reversed earlier losses and was up by 0.75%.

The latest voting came after Country Garden on September 1 gained approval from creditors to extend payments by three years for a 3.9 billion yuan ($533 million) onshore private bond.

It also made a last-minute dollar coupon payment offshore last week to avoid a immediate default.

 

Five payments due on offshore bonds this month

Country Garden, one of the few large Chinese developers that has not defaulted on debt obligations, has faced liquidity pressure with reduced available funds as sales plunged, its interim financial statements showed.

It has 108.7 billion yuan ($14.9 billion) of debts due within 12 months, while its cash level are around 101.1 billion yuan as of end-June, according to the company’s interim financial statement.

In the offshore bond market, Country Garden has at least five coupon payments due this month, including two relatively sizable dollar bond coupons worth $15 million due on Sept 17, and $40 million on Sept 27, each with a 30-day grace period.

Any default by Country Garden would exacerbate the country’s spiralling real estate crisis, put more strain on its struggling banks and could delay the recovery of not only the property market, but the overall Chinese economy.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Five Big Chinese Cities Lift Home Buying Curbs to Aid Developers

 

Country Garden Voices ‘Deep Remorse’ for $6.7bn First Half Loss

 

The Pledge That Brought Country Garden to the Brink of Default

 

China’s Biggest Developer Misses Bond Payments, Shares Slump

 

Multiple Moves Needed to Defuse China’s Local Debt Crises

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

New Delhi Renews Diwali Firecrackers Ban on Pollution Fears
New Delhi Renews Diwali Firecrackers Ban on Pollution Fears
China’s Central Bank Ramps Up Bulk Dollar Deal Scrutiny
China’s Central Bank Ramps Up Bulk Dollar Deal Scrutiny
Alibaba Stock Slips On Daniel Zhang's Sudden Cloud Unit Exit
Alibaba Stock Slips On Daniel Zhang's Sudden Cloud Unit Exit
TikTok’s $1.3bn EU Data Centres Plan to Dodge Bans – Wired
TikTok’s $1.3bn EU Data Centres Plan to Dodge Bans – Wired
logo

Real Estate

Five Big Chinese Cities Lift Home Buying Curbs to Aid Developers
Five Big Chinese Cities Lift Home Buying Curbs to Aid Developers
Vishakha Saxena 10 Sep 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com