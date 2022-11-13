Covid Cases Rise Further in China’s Guangzhou, Zhengzhou

Data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday showed 14,878 new Covid infections for November 12, up from 11,950 on Friday

Industrial activity in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Zhengzhou continues to be disrupted by Covid-19 restrictions, while Beijing has also seen a jump in cases.

Beijing also reported a record 235 new daily cases, up from 116 the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, with a population of nearly 19 million people, reported 3,653 new locally transmitted cases — also a historic high. That was up from 3,180 cases the day before.

Zhengzhou in the Henan province, home to Apple supplier Foxconn’s plant, reported a record 2,642 new daily cases.

Foxconn has said it aims to resume full production in the second half of November, after operations were disrupted due to Covid prevention measures.

‘Serious and Complex’ Situation

The record highs also come as official media reported that work to remove “pop-up windows” on smartphone health apps that prevent people from entering or returning to Beijing is “in progress” and in effect in many places. The health app requires a negative PCR test to allow unrestricted mobility.

NHC announced a slew of changes to China’s Covid curbs on Friday, easing some measures on travel, quarantine and lockdowns on businesses.

NHC said in a statement on Sunday that the Covid prevention and control situation remained “serious and complex”.

“It is necessary to maintain strategic focus, and scientifically and accurately do the work of epidemic prevention and control,” it said.

