Dell to Remove Chinese Chips From its Tech by 2024 – Nikkei

January 5, 2023

The computer firm has also reportedly told suppliers to cut down on the use of other parts that have been ‘made in China’


It's also claimed producers of printed circuit boards and other components have been told by Dell to look at developing new capacity in Vietnam. Photo: Reuters
US tech giant Dell is to phase out its use of all Chinese microchips by next year, according to a report by Japan’s Nikkei on Thursday

The computer-maker has also reportedly told suppliers to cut down the use of other parts that have been ‘made-in-China’.

And producers of printed circuit boards and other components have been told to prepare new capacity in Vietnam and other locations.

 

Also on AF: China to Reopen Hong Kong Border as Curbs Rollback Continues

 

It comes after the US added Chinese chipmaker YMTC to its trade blacklist, when 21 other Chinese firms working on artificial intelligence chips were also added.

Back in October, the Biden administration published a set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from supplies of certain chips made with US tools anywhere in the world.

The Nikkei report also claimed Dell rival HP has begun talking to suppliers about moving production away from China.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Samsung to Expand Chip Production Even as Rivals Cut Back
Samsung to Expand Chip Production Even as Rivals Cut Back
Vishakha Saxena 26 Dec 2022

