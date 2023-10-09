EU May Also Probe China Subsidies for Wind Turbines – FT

The EU is considering a probe into Chinese subsidies for wind turbines, after local firms said cheap Chinese imports were pushing them to near-collapse

The European Union is weighing up whether to investigate subsidies that China uses to bolster the country’s production of wind turbines, according to a report by the Financial Times, which quoted acting competition commissioner Didier Reynders saying last Friday that “in the wind energy sector there are components that could be in competition with Chinese components. If there is a possibility of too much aid on the Chinese side … we could open an investigation in the same way [as electric vehicles].”

European wind-power firms have been calling for more support, saying that cheap Chinese imports are pushing makers of wind turbines to near-collapse, the report said, noting that Beijing had already expressed anger over a similar investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles.

Read the full report: The FT.

ALSO SEE: