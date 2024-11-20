fbpx

EU May Ask China For Clean Tech Knowhow in Return For Subsidies – FT

November 20, 2024

China is currently the world’s dominant supplier of clean technologies, and the EU has been uneasy over its dependence on Beijing for them


An employee works on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China
An employee works on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturer Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China. Photo: Reuters

 

The European Union is planning to ask Chinese businesses to transfer intellectual property (IP) on clean technologies to European firms, in return for subsidies, The Financial Times has reported.

The bloc is planning to impose that demand as part of tougher trade rules targeting Beijing, which will include a requirement for Chinese businesses to have factories in Europe, the FT report said.

The planned rules will apply to batteries but could be expanded to other green sectors, it added.

China is currently the world’s dominant supplier of clean technologies ranging from electric vehicles to solar panels and wind turbines, and the European Union has been uneasy over its dependence on Beijing for that tech.

The bloc expects its demands on IP and European factories, will help protect its market from a “flood” of cheap Chinese imports. The trade requirements also come at a time when concerns are rising about “the ability of companies to meet ambitious climate targets without relying on cheap imports,” the FT noted.

But experts in the report noted that the “trade protection” will still not be enough, as it would not bring down prices for consumers.

Read the full report: The Financial Times

 

Also read:

China Tells BYD, Geely ‘Stop EU Investments’ As Tariffs Start

EU Warns ‘China Must Adapt’ to Resolve Trade Disputes

EU Backs Large Tariffs on Chinese EVs But Talks Will Continue

Tariffs on Chinese EVs Will Speed up EU Plant Closures: Tavares

Stellantis CEO Calls China EV Tariffs a ‘Trap’. He May Be Right

China EV Firms Scaling Back European Plans Over Subsidy Probe

European Farmers Fear Trade War With China Over EV Tariffs

China’s BYD Welcome to Open an EV Factory in France: Minister

As EU Eyes Tariffs, European States Chase China EV Factories

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

