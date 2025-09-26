fbpx

EU Set to ‘Hit China With 20 Anti-Dumping Probes’ – SCMP

September 26, 2025

Anger is mounting in the European Union over China’s “weaponisation” of its trade policies and industrial overcapacity; a flurry of anti-dumping probes looks let to be launched


Cars to be exported sit at a terminal in the port of Yantai, Shandong province, China
China is said to be dumping a huge number of electric vehicles in Europe, and selling them at low prices because of the huge subsidies given to local carmakers. This pic shows cars to be exported at Yantai port in Shandong province (Reuters).

 

The European Union is said to be preparing to hit China with a raft of new anti-dumping probes as anger mounts over China’s “weaponisation” of its trade policies and industrial overcapacity, notably its domination of the rare earth magnets sector.

Former EU trade commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom revealed on Thursday that preparations were underway “for another 20 anti-dumping investigations in a variety of fields,” adding that “I think they will be opened consecutively in coming weeks,” according to a report by the South China Morning Post on Friday.

Malmstrom, who was reported to have made the remarks at an economic affairs event in Dublin on Thursday, said Beijing had “cleverly taken advantage of countries across the world who are disappointed with the United States” since Trump returned to the White House, but noted that the EU still had “massive concerns” about China.

Brussels is said to have mounting grievances with China’s trade policies and is frustrated at Beijing’s “unwillingness to address EU concerns” about discounted goods being re-routed to the continent because of tariffs imposed in the US, the report said.

It is now considering its response to aggressive anti-dumping probes launched by Beijing, which have deepened trade tensions.

The EU’s current trade representative Sabine Weyand noted that the EC lodged a complaint last week that provisional tariffs imposed by China on EU pork imports had “significant shortcomings.”

Serious discussions had been held on using an anti-coercion instrument against Beijing for the first time, while the German newspaper Handelsblatt said on Thursday the EC was ready to impose 25-50% tariffs on Chinese steel products.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is believed to have conveyed some of these concerns to Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a meeting in New York on Wednesday.

 

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

ALSO SEE:

China’s Policies Have Pushed Its Auto Industry Near to Collapse

Is China Finally Set to Rein in its Huge Industrial Overcapacity?

China’s Xi Issues Rare Warning on Over-Investment in EVs, AI – FT

Solar Overcapacity Kills Projects, Fuels Bankruptcies In China

EU Warns ‘China Must Adapt’ to Resolve Trade Disputes

EU Rejects China’s Proposal for 30,000-Euro Minimum EV Price

EU Backs Large Tariffs on Chinese EVs But Talks Will Continue

European Farmers Fear Trade War With China Over EV Tariffs

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

