EU’s China Steel Subsidy Review ‘is Against Global Trade Order’

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday that the European Union’s move to target Chinese steelmakers for subsidies goes against an international trade order.

“China firmly opposes unilateralism and trade protectionism that abuses trade remedy measures and we will pay close attention to the follow-up actions of the EU,” Commerce Ministry spokesman He Yadong said.

The EU approach pushes up downstream manufacturing costs and affects consumer interests, to the detriment of global supply chain sustainability, He said.

The bloc is planning anti-subsidy investigations into steelmakers producing to excess in countries such as China as part of an agreement with the US to end Trump-era tariffs, two EU officials said on Tuesday.

The EU move, which was reported initially by the Financial Times, is likely to be announced at a summit with the US, which has been targeting China in an effort to shield its industries from cheap competition.

US President Joe Biden will host European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Friday October 20, just before a deadline to resolve a bilateral dispute over steel tariffs.

The EU has repeatedly said that de-risking does not mean decoupling from China, but that it has learned a tough lesson from relying on Russia for natural gas and then being cut off after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, EU leaders met to map out economic security strategies aimed at reducing China dependencies and boosting the bloc’s competitiveness.

The bloc was particularly focused on cutting dependencies for strategic products, particularly those required for its green transition. These include critical minerals such as lithium — used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries — and rare earths found in wind turbine magnets.

Reuters with additional reporting and editing by Jim Pollard

