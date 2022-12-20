Evergrande’s Services Unit Stake Falls After Forced Selling

The services unit’s pledged shares were last enforced a year ago, when the group’s ownership was reduced from 60.96%

China Evergrande Group’s shareholding in its property services unit dropped to 51.7% from 58.2%, following the forced sale of its pledged shares by a third party.

The forced sale involved 700 million shares of the Evergrande Property Services Group, a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed.

It followed actions taken on December 14 to enforce rights to the shares held as security against the debt-ridden property developer.

Reuters said it could not immediately determine who sold the pledged shares.

Trading in shares of both Evergrande Group and Evergrande Property Services has been suspended since March, pending the release of their 2021 financial results and an investigation of a bank enforcement of a pledge guarantee of the services unit.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, the Evergrande Group is undergoing a debt restructuring after it defaulted late last year.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

