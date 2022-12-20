fbpx

Type to search

China

Evergrande’s Services Unit Stake Falls After Forced Selling

December 20, 2022

The services unit’s pledged shares were last enforced a year ago, when the group’s ownership was reduced from 60.96%


The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong
Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, the Evergrande Group is undergoing a debt restructuring after it defaulted late last year. Photo: Reuters.

 

China Evergrande Group’s shareholding in its property services unit dropped to 51.7% from 58.2%, following the forced sale of its pledged shares by a third party.

The forced sale involved 700 million shares of the Evergrande Property Services Group, a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed.

It followed actions taken on December 14 to enforce rights to the shares held as security against the debt-ridden property developer.

 

AF TV: Five More Chinese Developers on the Brink of Default

 

Reuters said it could not immediately determine who sold the pledged shares.

The services unit’s pledged shares were last enforced a year ago, when the group’s ownership reduced from 60.96%.

Trading in shares of both Evergrande Group and Evergrande Property Services has been suspended since March, pending the release of their 2021 financial results and an investigation of a bank enforcement of a pledge guarantee of the services unit.

Saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, the Evergrande Group is undergoing a debt restructuring after it defaulted late last year.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Evergrande Chief Voice Clip Put on WeChat Amid Suicide Rumour – SCMP

China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion

China Authorities Seize Evergrande’s Island Resort Towers

China Evergrande Chairman’s $89m Hong Kong Mansion Seized

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion
China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion
China's Greenland Aims For Offshore Bond Payment Extension
China's Greenland Aims For Offshore Bond Payment Extension
China Banks See Bad Property Loans Piling Up – Nikkei
China Banks See Bad Property Loans Piling Up – Nikkei
China Property Bonds Being Shunned Over Default Danger
China Property Bonds Being Shunned Over Default Danger
logo

China

World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2022 And 2023
World Bank Cuts China Growth Forecast For 2022 And 2023
Vishakha Saxena 20 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com