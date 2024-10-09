fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Foxconn Mega Factory to Build Nvidia Superchip AI Servers

October 9, 2024

The Taiwanese firm’s chairman Young Liu said capacity at the Mexico plant would be “very, very enormous”


Visitors are seen at a Foxconn booth at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China.
Visitors are seen at a Foxconn booth at the World Intelligence Congress in Tianjin, China. Photo Reuters

 

Foxconn is building a mega chip factory in Mexico where it will assemble AI servers using Nvidia’s GB200 superchip for its next-generation Blackwell family computing platform.

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer and Apple’s biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom as it builds servers used to process AI work.

“We’re building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet,” said Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice-president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group.

Nvidia said in August that it had started shipping Blackwell samples to its partners and customers after tweaking its design, and expected several billion dollars in revenue from these chips in the fourth quarter.

Ting said the partnership between his company and Nvidia was very important and everyone was asking for Nvidia’s Blackwell platform.

 

Also on AF: China Stocks Sink on Stimulus Doubts, Tech Lifts Nikkei

 

“The demand is awfully huge,” Ting said at the company’s annual tech day in Taipei, standing next to Nvidia’s vice-president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla.

Speaking to reporters later, Foxconn Chairman Young Liu said the plant was being built in Mexico, and the capacity there would be “very, very enormous”.

Foxconn already has a large manufacturing presence in Mexico and has invested more than $500 million to date in the state of Chihuahua.

Liu said the company’s supply chain was ready for the AI revolution, adding its manufacturing capabilities include the “advanced liquid cooling and heat dissipation technologies necessary to complement the GB200 server’s infrastructure.”

He said that the company’s outlook in the current quarter was strong, though did not give details. On Saturday, Foxconn posted its highest-ever revenue for the third quarter on strong demand for AI servers.

Foxconn’s other focus is ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple, hoping to use its tech know-how to offer EV contract manufacturing and also produce vehicles using models built by Foxtron brand.

Asked about fierce competition in the global electric vehicle market amid slowing demand, Liu said Foxconn was committed to the sector.

“It is the right direction and we will continue to work hard towards that,” he said, adding that with the EVs, the “engine barrier” no longer exists in car manufacturing.

Automakers “don’t need to make the whole car themselves anymore”, he said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Foxconn’s AI Bonanza Continues as it Posts Record Q3 Revenue

Biden: Foxconn, Trump’s US Factory ‘Was Just a Con’ – ABC

Foxconn Posts Forecast-Beating Q2 Profit On Unrelenting AI Boom

Foxconn Warns on AI Chip Shortage But Predicts ‘Better’ 2024

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Samsung Sorry for ‘Shock’ Profit Drop Amid AI Chip Struggles
Samsung Sorry for ‘Shock’ Profit Drop Amid AI Chip Struggles
Foxconn’s AI Bonanza Continues as it Posts Record Q3 Revenue
Foxconn’s AI Bonanza Continues as it Posts Record Q3 Revenue
Top China Chipmaker Gains $12bn on Stimulus, Push to Dump Nvidia
Top China Chipmaker Gains $12bn on Stimulus, Push to Dump Nvidia
Typhoon Krathon Batters Taiwan, Halting Tech Production – AP
Typhoon Krathon Batters Taiwan, Halting Tech Production – AP
logo

Fintech

EU Rejects China’s Proposal for 30,000-Euro Minimum EV Price
EU Rejects China’s Proposal for 30,000-Euro Minimum EV Price
Jim Pollard 09 Oct 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com