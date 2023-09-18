Foxconn Set to Double Jobs, Investment in India by 2024

The Taiwanese electronics giant is continuing its push to move its supply chains away from China

Apple contractor Foxconn is planning a major ramp-up of its operations in India where it’s aiming to double its workforce and investment by 2024, a company executive said.

Taiwan-based Foxconn, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electronics, has rapidly expanded its presence in India by investing in manufacturing facilities in the south of the country as the company seeks to move away from China.

V Lee, Foxconn’s representative in India, in a LinkedIn post to mark Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, said the company was “aiming for another doubling of employment, FDI (foreign direct investment), and business size in India” by this time next year.

Foxconn already has an iPhone factory in the state of Tamil Nadu, which employs 40,000 people.

In August, the state of Karnataka said Foxconn will invest $600 million for two projects in the state to make casing components for iPhones and chip-making equipment.

The company’s chairman Liu Young-way said in an earnings briefing last month that he sees a lot of potential in India, adding: “several billion dollars in investment is only a beginning”.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

